Meet ON24: Jared Yousef, Senior Business Development Representative

September 30, 2022 ON24
Meet Jared Yousef, ON24’s Senior Business Development Representative on the Enterprise Expansion team, based out of Phoenix, Arizona! Read on to learn more about Jared’s experience at ON24, how the company has evolved since he joined, and some of his favorite memories.
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I’m a Senior Business Development Representative on Enterprise Expansion.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I heard about ON24 from my brother-in-law who works for the company and was drawn to the opportunity to work in tech sales.
How long have you been at ON24?
I joined ON24 in August 2021.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
ON24 has evolved since the time I joined by expanding our product suite with new solutions such as ON24 GoLive and Forums. ON24 has also created internal promotion opportunities, such as the Sr. BDR role for career progression.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
I have enjoyed participating in the SDR Mentor Program and SDR Council, helping other colleagues/new hires with the onboarding process.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has helped my career development by giving me experience in the Tech industry and opportunities to have peer-to-peer roundtable discussions to gain insight on other roles within the company.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
My favorite ON24 memory is visiting Charlotte to attend the Holiday party and meeting my team in person.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
What excites me most about ON24’s future is that we continue to grow our brand globally in this digital-first world and the opportunity to help increase shareholder value with a publicly traded company.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
My advice for prospective ON24 candidates is to be prepared to learn quickly and know that great performance will be rewarded/recognized. I also recommend taking advantage of the ESPP, 401K option and other benefits such as ClassPass.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
My proudest moment as an ON24 employee was getting promoted to Sr. BDR and seeing my first closed-won deal that I helped source.
What is unique about ON24?
The amazing work culture is what is so unique about ON24. The people I get to work with are all so supportive and positive. ON24 does a great job at empowering its employees and making them feel valued.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
Adjusting to a fully remote environment has its learning curve, but having constant communication with my colleagues and leaders has made the transition smoother. The resources and continuous education programs have been very beneficial when working remotely.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
If I could switch roles with anyone in the company, I would choose a Global/Enterprise Account Executive to be able to work/partner with the largest accounts in the world.
Why should those in the Sales field be interested in joining ON24?
Those in the sales field should be interested in joining ON24 because you get to sell one of the best products on the market that helps solve business challenges. ON24’s leadership also does a great job at supporting and encouraging career progression.
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.