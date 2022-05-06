Meet ON24: Hamed Beytollah, Financial Planning and Analysis Manager

May 06, 2022
Meet Hamed Beytollah, one of our Finance Managers for the Sales and Finance organizations, who is based out of San Francisco! To find more about Hamed’s experience at ON24, his favorite memories here and some knowledge he would provide prospective candidates.
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I am the Financial Planning and Analysis Manager for Sales. I sit at the crossroads between the Finance and Sales organizations. For that reason, I really feel a part of two teams, Finance and Sales Operations.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I found ON24 on linked in. The role’s responsibilities were the next progression in my career. In my prior role, I was a financial analyst. The role here was a Senior Financial Analyst role on the CSM side, but I was asked to fill a gap on Sales and it’s been great.
How long have you been at ON24?
I joined ON24 in January of 2016. I’m now in my 7th year at ON24.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
ON24 has evolved massively. When I first started the Sales organization was probably around 100 people, and now we are over 300 people. We’ve entered new markets, introduced new products, and of course, we went public.
Since starting, ON24 has brought Jim Blackie and Alex Saleh into the Sales leadership. I believe leadership has greatly pushed forward the Sales org.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
My favorite project is our annual planning process. This takes place during Q4 for the next year. Each year we’re trying to solve different problems, so it’s like a giant case study. In the end, the goal is for both the company and the reps to be as successful as possible.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
Honestly, I’ve learned the most by being in meetings with Matt French, Jim Blackie, and Alex Saleh. They have a wealth of knowledge and absorbing their perspectives has taught me so much.
I’ve been exposed to many aspects of corporate finance, sales operations, and compensation planning while at ON24. ON24 also supported and encouraged me in receiving my CFA charter.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
I’m not sure anything could top the second-line parade on day one of our SKO in New Orleans. That was pretty great.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
Our continued growth. When we were a $50M-$100M company Sharat would talk about becoming a $200M company. It seemed like a stretch goal, but here we are now. The new goal is $500M and I really do believe we can achieve it.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
Bring your talents to ON24. Just because we have gone public does not mean we are done. We want to grow and get better, so we welcome your skills and talents.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
I’m most proud of the personal and professional friendships at ON24. There are great people here, and getting to know everyone has been a pleasure.
What is unique about ON24?
Despite being a public company with 800+ employees, it still feels like the small company I joined 7 years ago. Everyone is accessible and eager to help.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
It’s been a good experience for me. I was fortunate enough to move into a new house right before the pandemic. This has allowed us to have a focused and dedicated space for work.
I do miss the water cooler chats with colleagues, but now I get to pet my dog on the way to getting water.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Pass, I wouldn’t.
What has been challenging yet the most rewarding in your current role?
Prioritization and not spreading yourself too thin, mastering your time management so your team feels like you are always there to support them. It’s so rewarding to hear it when they say it.
Why should those in the Finance field be interested in joining ON24?
In joining the finance team you’ll definitely get hands-on with projects straight away and be joining a great team of people.
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.