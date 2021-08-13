Meet ON24: Fauz Farrukh

August 13, 2021 ON24
Meet Fauz Farrukh! Based in California, Fauz is one of our stellar Account Executives on the Commercial 2 team. Starting as a Sales Development Representative in 2016, Fauz has been a part of the ON24 team for five years. Read about how Fauz came to find ON24, some of his favorite ON24 memories, and what excites him most about ON24’s future.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I came across ON24 on LinkedIn and at the time did not know a thing about webinars, but I knew the importance of digital communication and was optimistic about its future. One of the best decisions I’ve made in my life!
How long have you been with ON24?
Five years, I joined in June 2016.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
Webinar World (I’ve been to all three of them)
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has a special place in my heart when it comes to career development. Within the first few weeks of being an SDR, I knew that I wanted to pursue a Sales career and become an Account Executive. Being the tip of the spear as an SDR helped me develop confidence and toughness, and becoming an Account Executive has taught me how to help prospects solve problems and achieve goals. I’m exposed to all elements of a deal cycle and learn something new every day.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
Our company going public and getting promoted twice.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
We’re just getting started! Now that we’re a public company and the importance of digital engagement has never been so important. I’m only expecting great things from ON24 and excited about what the future holds for us.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
You’re going to be joining a group of very talented and friendly people! You’re going to learn a lot and grow your skills more than you would at most companies. Everyone is willing to help; we’re a community here. One team!
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
When we went public on Wednesday, February 3, 2021
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
I used to be in the SF HQ, so I miss my coworkers, but I’m blessed to have an ideal work-from-home setup. Our team takes care of us here and will set you up with any equipment you might need!
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Mark Bornstein. He’s a Rockstar in the Marketing world globally and has amazing energy! I love his Best Practice webinars and positive vibes.