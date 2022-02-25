Meet ON24: Ethan Thornhill

February 25, 2022 ON24
Meet Ethan Thornhill, one of our Charlotte-based Sales Development Representatives! Ethan has worked with ON24 for almost a year, and in that time, Ethan has seen the SDR team develop into the incredible team it is today. Take a look below to read all about Ethan’s ON24 journey, some of their favorite memories at ON24, and what they think sets ON24’s sales team apart from the rest!
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I am an SDR on the Commercial Acquisition 2 team.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I was referred by a friend who was working as an Account Executive. What drew me in to join was the growth opportunity within the organization and to be a part of an org that was in the process of IPO, which was a super cool thing to be a part of!
How long have you been with ON24?
I have been with ON24 for one year and seven months.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
ON24 has evolved a ton since I joined, the SDR team was probably about 15 of us, and now we have a team three times the size. So there has been a ton of growth within the organization since I started.
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
One of my favorite projects was working on the Post Follow Up after we IPO’d. It was really cool to let people know that ON24 is now a public organization after all the preparation it took to get there.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
ON24 has been awesome in my career development. I have always wanted to be in the sales world, and my managers have been very supportive in laying down a plan to get me to the next level in the organization to be an Account Executive.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
My favorite ON24 memory was when we were in the office for a few weeks, and we had a carnival day with all types of games and even pie-ing one of the managers (sorry, Sean!).
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
Overall, the growth of our organization and the innovation of our solution. Our solution is changing every day to meet our client’s needs. What separates ON24 from other organizations is our solution’s constant internal growth and innovation to meet our client’s needs.
What advice do you have for prospective ON24 candidates?
My advice would be if you’re looking for a high-growth Saas company, where you will have an opportunity for growth within the organization along with a great work-life balance, ON24 would be an excellent place for you to be.
What is your proudest moment as an ON24 employee?
Setting my 1st meeting and hitting the Virtual Gong.
What is unique about ON24?
ON24 is unique because the work culture here is awesome. Everybody is willing to help and make sure you’re successful in whatever role you may be in. In addition, ON24 always has a positive outlook every day, making it a great place to work.
What has your experience been like adjusting to a fully remote environment?
With all the support from managers and colleagues, it has been an easy transition since we can chat on teams, video calls, and partake in some virtual happy hours. All of this has made it easy to adjust to the WFH transition.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
Tough question, but I would switch with Ryan Szalay, my 1st manager at ON24. I would switch with him because I think it would be cool to see how it is to be the leader of one of our SDR teams and, of course, to tell Ryan to make some dials.
What makes the sales team different from other company’s sales teams?
What makes our sales team different from other organizations is the positivity and willingness for everybody to succeed; whether that’s from your colleagues, managers, or AEs, everybody is there to help, and we all have a mission to be successful as a team.
What is the culture like on the ON24 sales team?
The ON24 sales culture is excellent; being surrounded by a group of people that are there to be successful and have a passion for our solution is fantastic. Also, ON24 knows how to have FUN when working, which is one of the most important things is having an outstanding work/fun balance.