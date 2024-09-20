Meet ON24: Dylan Keth, Solutions Consultant at ON24

Meet Dylan Keth, Solutions Consultant at ON24. Read on to find out about what inspired Dylan to rejoin ON24, his favorite pastime, and which three celebrities he’d bring to dinner!

Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.

What team are you joining, in what role and in what region?

I’ll be joining Jim Byrne’s team as a Solutions Consultant in EMEA reporting into David Kerr.

What attracted you to join ON24 and how did you hear about the company?

I had the pleasure of working for ON24 for about five years from 2017 to the end of 2021. I was hired basically straight out of Uni with very little experience but the team gave me a shot, invested in my development and gave me every opportunity to progress. I started as an SDR but left as AE; I had to scratch that traveling itch and decided it was the right time to go.

When I saw this role posted on LinkedIn, it sounded like exactly the direction I wanted to take my career, and having had such a positive experience the first time around, it was an absolute no-brainer. Not many companies invest in their employees in the way ON24 does.

What are you looking forward to most about joining ON24?

Difficult to pinpoint one thing but I love our technology and the market we operate it. We’re the best at what we do and as someone who spends a lot of time demonstrating the tech, it’s always a pleasure to wow the audiences with the art of the possible.

I’m also lucky enough to call a lot of my colleagues good friends so being reunited with them and working together again is something I looked forward in the run up to my start date.

What is your favorite hobby outside of work?

Mountaineering and hiking. If I’m on PTO, I’ll be in the mountains.

You are going to dinner, and you can bring three people. Who will they be (dead or alive)?

Carl Sagan, Steve Irwin and Queen Elizabeth II. Not sure what I’d bring to the table other than endless questions.

What is your dream travel destination?

Nepal.

What is the last song or podcast played on your phone?

“Call Me The Breeze – JJ Cale”

“Darknet Diaries – Tornado”

What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

My career in Sales started all the way back in School. Chocolate is a highly sought after commodity to get through the day and boy did that take off. Embarrassingly enough I think I was more well known as the ‘KitKat Kid’ rather than ‘Dylan’.