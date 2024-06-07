Meet ON24: Ben Kinard, Data Scientist, ON24

Meet Ben Kinard, Data Scientist at ON24. Read on to find out about what inspired Ben to join ON24, and which three athletes he’d bring to dinner!

What team are you joining, in what role and in what region?

I am joining the Data Science and Machine Learning Team as a Data Scientist. I am working remotely from Indianapolis, Indiana.

What attracted you to join ON24 and how did you hear about the company?

I heard about the company through a job posting and I was intrigued because Entry-Level Data Science opportunities are few and far between these days.

What are you looking forward to most about joining ON24?

I’m most excited to learn how to be a Data Scientist in Industry and to further develop my career.

What is your favorite hobby outside of work?

My favorite hobby changes often but right now I’d say playing tennis

You are going to dinner and you can bring three people, who would they be (dead or alive)?

Andrew Luck, Reggie Miller, and Pat McAfee (my favorite Indiana pro athletes)

What is your dream travel destination?

Japan

What is the last song or podcast played on your phone?

Podcast: Around the NFL

What is something people would be surprised to know about you?

I lived in England for two years after graduating from High School

