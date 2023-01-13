Meet ON24: Anil Prajapati, Director of Revenue

January 13, 2023
Meet Anil Prajapati, of Revenue on the Revenue Team, based out of San Francisco, California! Read on to find out about some of his favorite projects that he has worked on at ON24, how the company has evolved since he joined, and what he would do if he won the lottery!
Interested in joining the ON24 team? Click here to review our career opportunities.
What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?
I am the Director of Revenue and lead the Revenue Team at ON24.
How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?
I heard about ON24 from a trusted recruiter, and it sounded like a good opportunity to broaden my Revenue experience.
How long have you been at ON24?
I have been with ON24 since September 2021.
How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?
ON24 has come a long way in terms of process improvements and maturity as a company. We are very close to automating the revenue recognition process, which has been a big initiative since I started, and a very exciting one!
What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?
My favorite projects have included building and strengthening the revenue team, defining processes for our revenue automation with Rev Pro, defining and improving internal policies and communications, and working on key contracts with customer success and executive teams.
How has ON24 helped you with your career development?
I have gained valuable experience working with many talented working professionals.
What has been your favorite ON24 memory?
Meeting my team for the first time since being hired during the pandemic.
What excites you most about ON24’s future?
The possibilities for growth are tremendous. The company has an excellent product and solution that is poised for takeoff.
What is unique about ON24?
For the company’s age, it is amazing that it feels like a young company ready to go full steam ahead.
If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?
I am not sure I can answer that. I like my role and would not trade it for any other.
Why should those in the Finance field be interested in joining ON24?
There is so much valuable experience to learn here that you would not learn anywhere else.
What is your favorite book to read?
Romeo and Juliet by William Shakespeare.
If you could eat one meal for the rest of your life, what would it be?
My mother’s samosas.
What is the first thing you would purchase if you won the lottery?
Help displaced families by the California Wildfires.
