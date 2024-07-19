Meet ON24: Alysia Cazares

Meet Alysia Cazares, Account Executive, Commercial at ON24. Continue reading to discover some of Alysia’s cherished moments at ON24, the ways in which her professional journey has flourished while being at ON24, and how she would spend her winnings if she won the lottery!

What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?

CA1 Commercial Account Executive on NA Acquisition – Team West

What inspired you to join ON24?

I really enjoyed all of the conversations I had with the directors that I interviewed with. Everyone was super transparent and made me feel confident in the product they were selling. It was an easy yes for me when I officially got my offer.

How long have you been at ON24?

Just hit two years last week 😊

Can you share a memorable experience you’ve had while working at ON24?

In June of 2023 I closed the largest deal of my sales career at $250,000 and it was EXCITING. It also allowed me to work with a ton of different departments and folks I don’t typically get to interact with.

How does ON24 foster professional growth & development?

I have weekly 1:1 meetings with my director to talk about this topic. He is awesome at making sure that our team feels supported personally and professionally. I also have quarterly meetings with the CA2 director to get an understanding of what will be expected of me in my next role and how to prepare for that when the time comes.

What are some of your favorite workplace traditions or team-building activities?

My whole team is remote, so whenever we get any chance to be together in person, it’s always time well spent.

What advice would you give to new employees joining ON24?

Take advantage of all the resources provided to you. It can be overwhelming at first, but everyone is so helpful! The quicker you can get up to speed on product knowledge, the better.

If you could switch roles with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?

I don’t know that I would. I really enjoy my job and my team. No two days are ever the same and that’s what makes sales so exciting.

If you could learn any new skill or hobby overnight, what would it be?

Oh this is a good one. Hmmm…. I think I would probably want to learn how to cook any cuisine flawlessly. I love baking but I would love to be able to cook really well. That or playing the piano.

If you were a superhero, what power would you choose to have?

Teleportation: my mom lives in Washington, and I would love to be able to see her and my grandma more often.

What are two things on your bucket list?

Go to an elephant sanctuary (hoping to do this on my honeymoon) and visit every Alila Marea hotel around the world. My husband and I got married at the one in Encinitas so now we want to see them all!

What would you do if you won the lottery?

Buy my mom and grandma a new place to live closer to me and my husband and finally plan the honeymoon of my dreams! I would also invest a ton of it to set my future family up for success.

If you could travel back in time to any period, which era would you choose and why?

I think the 70’s. I grew up listening to funk music with my dad and it was such a vibe. I also love the style back then. Everyone was so free!