Meet Amy Matson, Vice President of Customer Success

What is your position and what team are you a part of at ON24?

I am currently a Vice President of Customer Success in the Global Customer Organization.

How did you hear about ON24, and what drew you to join?

I originally worked for one of ON24’s partners. I met several key members of the ON24 team, and we hit it off!

How long have you been with ON24?

I have been working, on and off, with ON24 since 2002. I will reach 10 consecutive years with ON24 in August of 2023.

How has ON24 evolved since the time you joined?

I have witnessed the company’s impressive evolution from a start-up to a publicly traded company. Over the years, we have had multiple offices in San Francisco, and we have transformed from being a webcasting platform to offering a complete digital experience platform that provides valuable data insights. Witnessing ON24’s growth has been truly inspiring, and I take immense pride in being a part of it.

What have been some of your favorite projects you have worked on at ON24?

During the shelter-in-place phase of the COVID pandemic, some of my most fulfilling projects took place. ON24’s digital engagement offerings helped many companies sustain their business during this difficult time. I felt proud to be part of a team that was positively impacting our customers’ business outcomes.

How has ON24 helped you with your career development?

ON24 has provided me with multiple opportunities to expand my skills and knowledge base. During my tenure, I have gained experience in professional services, enablement, account management, and customer success. I have taken on challenges that have pushed me out of my comfort zone, and the team has been consistently supportive and encouraging.

What has been your favorite ON24 memory?

One year, we united the global Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success teams in Arizona for our annual Kick-off event. It was a fantastic opportunity to connect with many of my colleagues, exchange ideas, and collaborate on strategies to elevate our customers’ experiences.

What excites you most about ON24’s future?

One of the most exciting things about ON24’s future is the company’s persistent focus on innovation and staying at the forefront of the digital experience industry. We have built amazing products with much more to come!

What is unique about ON24?

The people make ON24 truly unique. Whether someone has been here for 10 years or 10 months, the people and culture make ON24 a fantastic and friendly place to work.

If you could switch your role with anyone else in the company, who would it be and why?

I would like to try out the position of COO for a day, as I am impressed with Alex Saleh’s exceptional management skills that keep ON24 running smoothly. I would be fascinated to learn more about the operational side of running a company.

Why should those in the Customer Success field be interested in joining ON24?

ON24 is a fast-growing company with plenty of opportunities for career growth and advancement. CSMs at ON24 have the opportunity to take on interesting challenges, learn new skills, and advance their careers over time. My career here is evidence!

If you were stranded on a desert island, what three things would you want to have with you?

My dogs, books to read, and a cell phone to call for help!

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

Definitely “Roar” by Katy Perry.

What is the first thing you would purchase if you won the lottery?

I would buy a house, a big house at the beach and adopt more rescue dogs.

