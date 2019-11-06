Localizing Experiences for Regional Markets

November 06, 2019 Jane Menyo
As marketers, it’s crucial to have an understanding of your target customers to make sure the campaign you create will resonate and convert. So when it comes to marketing to a specific region, it’s important to understand that particular audience’s needs, interests and market maturity. Leading with empathy will provide you with the information you need to create localized experiences.
Exceed Your Expectations
Entering a new market doesn’t mean starting from scratch, but a little personalization can go a long way. Consider what corporate content needs to be re-written and what types of micro-campaigns should be launched to grow your local brand footprint.
Likely, you won’t convince your corporate marketing team to translate your entire website. But with ON24 Target you can build, test and deliver localized digital experiences quickly, without needing web development support.
How ON24 Target Helps Localize
ON24 Target helps you create regional webpages to engage local markets with the content most relevant to their interests. You can easily duplicate the pages you’ve created, repurpose your best performing content and quickly move on to another region while adjusting for optimal content and CTA’s.
Regional marketers need to speak the local language — and sometimes that means literally. Translate the language on each page for easy consumption and leverage content that has been created for the region. You can also use closed captioning and translations to repurpose your content if you’re repurposing existing webinars.
Always Consider the Territory
Consider what’s happening to prospects in that territory. Maybe the region has an event coming up, or you’re currently running a promotion on a product. Simply customize messages, banners and CTAs for each respective region and their needs. To ensure that your regional sales team receives the necessary info they need, you can set up a unique registration for the pages, ensuring that you capture important lead details that support their ongoing campaigns.
With customizable, interactive pages, you can create a personalized content experience for regional audiences.
To learn more about how you can scale your regional marketing efforts, watch our quick demo.