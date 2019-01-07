January is Webinerd Appreciation Month

January 07, 2019 ON24
2018 was a year of accomplishments for the webinerds around the world. We saw massive community support around the globe at our Webinar World events in San Francisco, London, Sydney and Singapore. We also saw an outpouring of support for the Webinars That Rocked award-winners— AutoTrader, Octopus Investments and Promega— and its entrants. All in all, we had a lot of fun in 2018 and we have every intention of keeping the party going well into 2019.
That’s why we’re starting the year off with Webinerd Appreciation Month! That’s right, January is all about you, fellow webinerds. We’ve got a series of activities we’re launching every week that celebrate the webinerd community and offer great tips, tricks and insights for you to use. At the end of the month, we’ll cap it all off with — what else? — a party.
What’s Going On in Webinerd Appreciation Month
What exactly is taking place? Here’s a quick rundown of Webinerd Appreciation Month activities in no particular order:
Webinerds in the Wild
First and foremost, we want to bring you and other expert webinerds together in the flesh! That’s why we’re hosting Webinars in the Wild, an in-person-networking, best-practice-sharing night at an ON24 office near you. If you’re interested, make your RSVP here. Just note: Webinerds in the Wild meetups are only taking place in Charlotte, NC; London, UK; San Francisco, CA; Singapore and Sydney, Australia.
Ask the Experts Webinar
Next up, we have an Ask the Experts webinar taking place on Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. PST (1 p.m. EST). Featuring Braeden Fair, Webinar Producer at Paycom; Lisa Hackbarth, Demand Generation Manager at Outsystems; and our very own Tiffany Beddow, Senior Customer Marketing Manager at ON24, this webinar brings two of our 2018 Webinerd Award Winners together to share their expertise on building stellar webinar programs, generating fresh ideas for webinars and more. Register here.
Personality Quizzes
The webinerd community has a lot of characters in it. So many that we put together a fun little personality quiz that’ll match you up with your inner webinerd. Take the quiz and discover your webinerd personality. Link to come soon!
Predictions
Curious to see what 2019 has in store for webinars and B2B marketing in general? Boy, do we have the webinar for you. Our own Mark Bornstein will give you the rundown in “Webinar Marketing Predictions for 2019.” Taking place on Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST), this webinar will give you the insights to give your webinar marketing program the edge in 2019. All you have to do is register here.
Webinars That Rocked Highlights
Our annual Webinars That Rocked took place last month, but we’re still celebrating 2018’s entries! Keep an eye on the ON24 blog for more insights and inspiration from the Webinars That Rocked 2018 and out the Webinars That Rocked 2018 on demand.
We’re looking forward to a great Webinerd Appreciation Month. Keep an eye on our blog and our social channels as we issue updates throughout the month. Happy webinaring, webinerds!
Looking for great webinar guidance? Get the freshest webinar tactics and strategies at Webinar World 2019.