Jack’s Hacks: The Many Types of Webinar Email

December 16, 2019
It takes a lot of emails to get an audience in front of a webinar. Let’s take a look at the emails you need in your repertoire.
Pre-Event
Confirmation Email (Operational)
The confirmation email is the most important email for a webinar. If you had to, you could survive with only the confirmation email. A confirmation email needs to include the title, time, date and link to access the webinar. I heavily encourage including outlook and google calendar links that allow registrants to add an event to their calendars. Confirmation emails are also a great chance to serve up related content that registrants can view “while they wait.”
Reminder Email(s) (Operational)
Like most things, reminder emails take some testing to hone in. What we have found to work the best is a note from the speaker a day or two before the webinar to remind registrants that they are registered and to attend the event.
We also send a second reminder at the start of the webinar announcing the event is underway. This reminder looks very operational. Take a look.
HTML Promo
Pretty straight forward. Standard promotional email using your email template. I suggest having a link in the banner, at least two in the copy and, of course, a button.
Text Promo
We find that alternating between text and HTML promo emails seems to work the best. Different people respond to different types. Generally, text promos are sent from the speaker of the webinar and treated as a letter to the recipient.
Post Event
Attendee Follow Up (Operational)
Since the recipient has already attended the webinar, the attendee follow-up email is your chance to offer a lot of related content. Make sure to thank them for attending and include a way to watch the webinar on-demand, but really focus on what they can do next.
No Show Follow Up (Operational)
I believe that the goal of the no show follow-up is to convince the recipient to attend the webinar that they missed. We like to remind them of they registered for the webinar and that it’s now accessible at any time. We also recommend including a recap of what the webinar is about. And, of course, a link to access the webinar. Keep it simple.