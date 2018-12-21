It’s the Webinerd Ugly Sweater Extravaganza!

December 21, 2018 ON24
Seasons greetings! Today is National Ugly Holiday Sweater Day, and to celebrate, we designed our own festive sweater (big thanks to Sketchdeck and Roody Originals) to share with the webinerd community. To earn one of these beauties, we asked folks to share what it means to be a webinerd, and we LOVED the responses we received.
Below were some of our favorites:
We felt like Santa sending these out around the globe and can’t believe how snazzy our customers look in them.
We wouldn’t be here without our amazing community of savvy webinerds. Thanks for your commitment to building beautiful webinar experiences and for being good sports and donning our 2018 edition of the webinerd ugly sweater. And remember, just because your sweater is ugly, doesn’t mean your webinars have to be!
We have a few more great #UglySweater posts for you take a look at below (even a dance we’re going to steal). We wish you all a safe and happy holiday season. See you at Webinar World in 2019!
Shout-out to @ON24 for keeping our Rockstar #Webinar Maestro @rory_tokunaga cozy this holiday season! #Webinerd https://t.co/QBjt57YoM3 pic.twitter.com/ufGnQLSTcB
@ON24 I have a confession to make … I’m a #webinerd! Each webinar hosted at @AventriSoftware needs to have the perfect branding, resources and follow up emails to engage attendees & keep ’em coming back! #webinars #contentmarketing
I’m an @ON24 #webinerd because I spend my life managing webinars so I need the perfect outfit to wear whilst I make sure they’re running smoothly 🙂 pic.twitter.com/6PGpk2x9SL
Just got my @ON24 ugly sweater just in time for the holidays! Thank you so much! #webinerd #quality #UglyChristmasSweater pic.twitter.com/ZQ0j09ow3L
