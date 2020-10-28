Back to Blog Home

Introducing the Virtual Events Maturity Model

October 28, 2020 Michael Mayday

What’s in a virtual event? Quite a bit!

To ensure your virtual experiences are up to today’s standards, we’ve partnered with Hoosh Marketing to lay out the virtual events maturity model in infographic form.

So, what does the maturity model cover?

Well, it dives into the high-level elements of a mature virtual event strategy, guiding you from an unbranded webcast to a branded virtual convention. It also shows you which platforms are suitable for which event, the outcomes you ought to pursue and the key indicators of success.

Take a look below or click on the image to download.

 

