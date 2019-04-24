Back to Blog Home

Insight50 On: Simplifying International Marketing

April 24, 2019

Our upcoming Insight50 session will explore how to simplify international marketing. Sign up for the session and have your questions answered.

Your domestic campaign is flawless — it’s engaging, measurable and drives results. It’s time to broaden its reach and expand into foreign markets. But can your campaign translate and produce the same results? Marketers today don’t see success in foreign markets by simply implementing a “cut and paste” strategy.

The “clone and go” mindset isn’t living up to expectations. Pipeline is low in APAC, cultural references are missed in France and the German team just won’t buy in.

It’s time to figure out what’s going on. Tune into this month’s Insight50, taking place this tomorrow, April 25 at 3:00 p.m. BST | 4:00 p.m. CEST (10:00 a.m. EDT) as our panel of marketers discuss what’s worked for them when it comes to global campaigns and what to avoid.

Our panel includes:

  • Michael Meinhardt: CEO at Cloudwords
  • Peter Bell: Marketing Director at Marketo
  • Paula Morris: Founder at Pi Marketing

Join us for insight into:

  • The key steps to successful local translations
  • How to segment and target your database
  • How to test and adapt campaigns for new markets
  • Best practices for benchmarking regional performance
  • Tips for aligning with local teams

Register your place today and unite your international team!

Curious about how ON24 tackles its international efforts? The ON24 team shares how they make it work:

