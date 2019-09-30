Insight50: Ask Your Questions on Optimisation in B2B Marketing

September 30, 2019 Andrew Warren-Payne
Over the past few weeks, we’ve been covering the topic of optimisation in B2B marketing on the ON24 blog.
Ahead of our panel session where you’ll have the chance to ask all of your questions, we’ve put together a few points to think about before you sign up to the session.
Data should make optimisation in B2B marketing easier
As covered in ON24’s e-book on The Engagement Imperative, B2B marketers have access to so much more data than they used to. Using digital technologies, any marketer with the right skills, tools and resources can reach and connect with any buyer on the planet. And by measuring this performance, it should be easier to set benchmarks that any optimisation goal can be aimed towards.
Within webinars, for example, there are a whole host of metrics that can be measured to determine success. In addition, you can use data from other marketers to gauge your own performance, such as the figures in our Webinar Benchmarks Report.
But B2B buying has become more complex
Digital technology has made things easier for the buyer too. During any research phase, they can access far more information than was previously available – and the amount of that information keeps growing over time.
However, this creates a problem for the B2B marketer as buyers don’t take linear journeys. They choose how they want to engage and on what terms. But this makes identifying what areas to optimise a lot harder to determine.
This also gets even more complicated when one looks at a buyer journey from an account-based marketing perspective, as each person influencing the purchase takes their own journey.
So where should marketers focus their optimisation efforts?
Ultimately, where you choose to start with optimisation is down to you. By assessing your own performance, you can identify where you might be able to make the biggest changes going forward.
That being said, remember to keep the entire B2B customer journey in mind. Just because your team’s targets might be focused at a particular stage, this is arbitrary in the minds of your target customer. A narrow focus should even lead to a sub-par performance if it creates friction or confusion at a later stage.
So what are your optimisation challenges? Where is your team focusing its efforts?