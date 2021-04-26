How Ulmer Drove its Highest Digital Experience Attendance Ever with the ON24 Platform

April 26, 2021
Ulmer & Berne LLP focuses on exceeding client expectations and delivering superior, customized legal solutions. From offices in Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago, Columbus, New York, Washington, D.C., and Boca Raton, Ulmer’s attorneys handle cutting-edge, complex matters on a national basis across all practice areas, while retaining the work ethic, rates, and user-friendly attitudes reflective of the firm’s Midwest origins. Ulmer emphasizes world-class service and sophisticated industry expertise with flexible billing arrangements.
Sharing critical information quickly and easily
When the federal CARES Act came into effect as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ulmer wanted to provide important updates to its clients, including information on the Small Business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). The firm created a digital experience called SBA Disaster Assistance Loans, Obtaining and Preserving Cash, and Other Remedies Under the New CARES Act.
Thanks to Ulmer’s existing webinar program framework and the ease of use of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, the organization quickly set its new digital experience up and started sharing critical information with its audience.
Compelling content drives attendance
To deliver this new pandemic response webinar, Ulmer brought together several of its own legal experts from different offices, as well as an external financial specialist, to share up-to-date information about the SBA PPP loan.
The firm reached its highest digital experience attendee numbers ever as a result of this event, with 1,700 registrants and 1,335 live attendees — an increase of more than tenfold over Ulmer’s previous webinar audiences of 100. This success story speaks to the power of creating the right content for the right audience at the right time and leveraging a robust platform to deliver the message and drive engagement.
Emerging as an industry leader
Ulmer’s SBA PPP loan webinar, along with 10 more of the firm’s COVID-19 related digital experiences, brought in the highest attendance numbers the organization has seen to date. The ON24 Platform enabled Ulmer to produce webinars quickly and share comprehensive updates, as well as much-needed answers with a broad audience before several of the firm’s competitors were able to do the same.
The organization quickly positioned itself as a leader in the legal sector for its own clients and several new contacts. Ulmer even began fielding questions and follow-ups from several other legal firms for guidance on the SBA PPP loan and COVID-related legal proceedings.
Best practices for your digital experiences
Check out our Webinars That Rocked best practices series to see some of the best webinars of 2020 and get inspired for your next digital experience!