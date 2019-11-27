How to Time Customer Content to Their Journey

November 27, 2019 Jane Menyo
Customer marketing doesn’t stop when the deal closes. It’s important to increase your company’s value throughout your customer’s lifetime with meaningful engagement —- from onboarding, to renewal, to advocacy.
Yet for customer success, account management or customer marketing teams, it can be challenging to scale personalized engagement for each account and customer. That’s why it’s important to create a strategy for the customer journey and map out the content that is needed at each stage.
ON24 Target lets you quickly stand up customized pages of related content to make it easier to train and educate your customers. Simply select a layout and drag and drop all of your digital assets including videos, PDFs, blog posts and on-demand and upcoming webinars.
Just as you might segment your database, you can also segment your customers into user types. Easily customize messages and CTAs for select groups to create unique content experiences curated for their needs.
Enable seamless access by uploading your customer list for an ungated experience, then track their individual engagement across every lifecycle stage and piece of content. ON24’s robust analytics allows you to better understand how your content is performing and how your audience is engaging.
To learn more about creating value and educating customers throughout their lifecycle, watch this quick demo.