How Thomson Reuters Drove Over a Million Dollars in Sales with the ON24 Platform

April 09, 2021 Samira McDonald
Thomson Reuters, the world’s leading provider of news and information-based tools for professionals, brought its customers across industries together for the Thomson Reuters Inaugural Fall Ball Classic. The virtual golf tournament spanned 10 days and consisted of numerous components — two of which the company used the ON24 Digital Experience Platform to create and execute.
Creative, educational content
The event kicked off with a virtual happy hour that mimicked a bar setting, transforming a traditional field engagement strategy to resonate within a digital environment. The bar was complete with interactive custom images such as a stack of books that linked out to educational resources for Thomson Reuters’ legal audience.
The company leveraged ON24 Webcast Elite’s custom console design capabilities to create the bar scene, and tracked customer interaction with the hotspots using the ON24 Connect to integrate with its Oracle’s Eloqua marketing automation software. With the integration, Thomson Reuters was able to build out a landing page for every hotspot in Eloqua, apply a redirect to ON24 and monitor individual clicks on each landing page.
Driving on-demand engagement
When the company asked event attendees for feedback on the hotspot icons in an ON24 survey, 50% replied that they thought they’d found them all while the other 50% answered, “There were hotspots?!”
This realization drove registrants to watch the event again on-demand, generating further engagement beyond the live tournament. Thanks to the detailed reporting in the ON24 Platform, these insights could later be used for effective lead scoring, and to trigger sales follow-up.
Thomson Reuters also got creative with the automated emails in the ON24 Platform to craft a story around the tournament and drive attendees to the next event. At the end of the virtual happy hour, the company sent emails to share tournament standing updates (keeping competition fierce!), and to create excitement around the next event—the closing awards ceremony.
Digital experiences increase sales
The Thomson Reuters Inaugural Fall Ball Classic wrapped up with a ceremony hosted in the ON24 Platform. By the end of the 10-day event, the company’s sales team had engaged in many memorable conversations with customers and generated seven digits of marketing attributed sales, thanks in part to ON24. The virtual Topgolf tournament enabled Thomson Reuters to
drive value from engaging content, reach global audiences and capture robust attendee insights.
