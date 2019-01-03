January 03, 2019 ON24
How Promega Rocks Webinars
Promega, a global biotechnology manufacturer, is our first-place winner for Webinars That Rocked 2018. The company serves life scientists at every level, meaning it needs to ensure everyone — including scientists and lab technicians learning basic techniques — are on the same page. For scientists using is PCR products, Promega created a webinar entitled, “Ask The Experts: Ensuring a Successful PCR Every Time.” (PCR stands for polymerase chain reaction, which you can read about here.)
Making Use of What Its Resources
Promega’s webinar ticked all the right boxes. It broadcast its panel event live and simulive and made use of a variety of interactive tools, including real-time social interactions over Twitter, to Q&A chat and a veritable library of content listed in its resources window.
Innovative Use of Slides
Promega stood apart by using its slides to push out questions and polls. A great tactic, but it asked, from a marketing perspective, a risky question right at the start: “How likely are you to contact Promega Technical Services?” Attendees could all say, “not at all,” which would be a bad look. But the company had faith in its presentation, from its experts and console design to the resources attendees would review. At the end of its webinar, the company pushed the same poll again. This time, it saw a tremendous boost to the number of people who’d like to contact the company about its services. It clearly delivered on what its viewers wanted.
Because Promega took risks, on top of doing everything else so well — from clean slides to helpful resources — it made our top spot as the webinar that rocked 2018. Congrats Promega!
