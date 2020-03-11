How Integrated Content Creates Better Customer Experiences

March 11, 2020
According to an old marketing axiom, it takes seven touches before a prospect responds to a call to action. So, it’s no surprise most marketers are focused on simply generating those seven clicks.
The problem, though, is that a simple interaction — or a single piece of content — doesn’t tell a story. It doesn’t nurture a prospect or turn them into a consumer. A prospect can make that seventh click and return to browsing the web, never to visit your company website again.
To generate those quality touches, and to convert prospects into customers, organizations need to nurture visitors with a stream of curated content and keep them engaged over a period of time.
How Content Fuels Conversion
Content creation fuels the conversion process, but it’s the customer experience that causes prospects to convert. But what makes for a great content experience that converts?
At its core, a good content experience has two distinct features. First, it’s markedly different from typical content touches — the random clicks generated by organic social posts, for example. Second, content pieces within an experience must work together to build a narrative arc; one piece flows to the next and pushes the prospect further along in their buyer’s journey.
Content’s Cumulative Effect
With a solid experience in place, prospects will begin to engage with your content. These engagements will have a cumulative effect, where interactions in, say, a webinar, informs the next piece of content served up or the content experience presented to the prospect.
But before a cumulative effect can take place, marketing teams need to break content — videos, blogs, webinars, e-books, etc. — out of their silos. Content must address a specific problem for a general audience or be repackage-able for a targeted account.
One way of approaching content for scale is to think of multimedia content as packaged experiences. By creating content in tandem, you can craft a dynamic and informative experience that can be repurposed and tailored as needed and reach audiences at each point of the buyer journey.
Putting It All Together
You have the building blocks. All that’s left is to put it all together. Remember: content experiences must address pain points and queries while providing interesting and meaningful impressions of your product or service. As a marketer, you need to convey your understanding of your buyer’s concerns and what they are interested in long before they make a purchase.
The right tools and technologies can help you deliver your integrated customer strategy across diverse channels, platforms, and devices, creating an overall seamless experience.
To learn more about how you can create integrated customer experiences, check out our new e-book, The Accelerated Buyer: How Personalized Content Journeys Impact the Buying Process.