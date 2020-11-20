How Industry 4.0 Brings Digital Transformation to Marketing

November 20, 2020 Michael Mayday
Manufacturing and industrial professionals are rushing to get their Industry 4.0 strategies up and running. But in the blitz, it’s easy to overlook some elements of 4.0, like having a digital engagement strategy for partners, customers and distributors in place. What’s a busy professional to do?
Take a look at the infographic below to learn why professionals to revisit their communications initiatives and how Industry 4.0 can bring digital transformation to their marketing.