How Facebook Live Connector Expands D&H Webinars

April 29, 2020 David Labagh
At some point or another, every marketing team goes through the phase of wanting to boost both its social media presence and its engagement on channels like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and others. A few months back, the D&H team and I found ourselves in that exact situation, specifically for our Facebook Page. We’d seen a few other brands try out Facebook Live and thought that would be a fun way to get some eyeballs on our content, grow our follower base, and boost engagement. While it was great to see there were people engaging and viewing, we really never knew WHO was viewing, we simply had view totals.
As we focused more on capturing leads, we needed a solution purpose-built for marketers, and ON24 fit the bill where Facebook Live couldn’t. ON24 helped us bring our video content experience to life, while also capturing new leads that we could fold into our existing marketing operations processes. But while we wanted to collect contact information, we also didn’t want to lose engagement and viewership from the Facebook following we had organically built.
How Facebook Live Connector Enhanced D&H Events
Enter the ON24 Facebook Live Connector.
We were happy to learn that you can easily stream ON24 webinar content to your Facebook Page. For our events that aren’t primarily focused on lead generation and geared more for thought leadership and awareness, we now use the ON24 Facebook Live Connector to get more eyeballs on our content.
Here is a recent example so you can see the two experiences in action:
The ON24 Experience (100+ leads)
The Facebook Live Experience (200+ views)
Getting started with the ON24 Facebook Live Connector is straightforward. The first step, if you haven’t done so already, is to request that your Customer Success Manager enable the functionality for your account. Once you have it turned on in your Webcast Elite account, it’s easy enough to follow these step-by-step directions on how to configure by webinar, how to start and end the Facebook Live stream from PMXD day of your webinar, and additional caveats you should be aware of.
Tips for Implementing Facebook Live Connector
Our team now uses the ON24 Facebook Live Connector exclusively for our D&H TV Live webcast series, and we’ve picked up a few best practices along the way that should be helpful for you.
- Don’t forget to set the Facebook post to Public. To get the maximum amount of engagement and viewership on Facebook, I recommend setting the post to Public to ensure all potential Facebook viewers can see the live stream and comment.
- Collaborate with your social media counterparts. Make sure whoever manages the social channel is fully aware of your plans to use Facebook Live via ON24. Ensure they are scheduled to monitor during the webcast time and prepared to answer questions. Prep them with FAQ docs with answers to common questions that they might receive about the specific session. Also, during the stream, be sure to be in communication via your favorite mode (text, slack, teams) just in case something comes up.
- Drive Facebook Live viewers to register for the Webinar Experience. Capturing leads is still a top priority for us whenever possible, so whenever people ask questions about the content on the Facebook Live stream, we encourage them to register for the event and join the live webinar experience to get their questions answered directly from the presenters.