Four Easy Ways to GIF-ify Your Webinar Program

August 27, 2019
If you’re looking to try new ways to keep your audience’s attention or improve conversions, try spicing up your next webinar with GIFs!
What is a GIF? GIF is an initialism for Graphics Interchange Format, but all you need to know is that it’s an image format supporting both animated and static images.
Why GIFs for webinars?
- Grab your audience’s attention
- Improve click through rates
- Make your audience smile (smiles=positive thoughts=good impression of your brand? 🧐)
Where to get your GIFs?
- Create your own: Simply upload existing video files to a site like EZgif
- Snag a GIF from sites like GIPHY: Make sure your GIF is work appropriate. (Puppies and kittens are always safe bets — and crowd pleasers.)
Four ways to use in your ON24 webinars:
- Include in a CTA tool. Take your CTA tool to the next level by including a GIF to help improve conversions. For example, in the webinar below where we incorporated a GIF, we saw a click through rate of 36.1%. The previous week’s webinar — with a similar CTA with no GIF — saw only a 6.7% click through rate.
- In your PowerPoint presentations. Did you know GIFs included in your PowerPoint sessions will work in your ON24? If you didn’t know, now you know! Check out the example below to see what it looks like.
- Reminder emails or other email promotions. With ON24’s out-of-the-box email reminders, you can easily customize by adding in a GIF encouraging your registrants to show up for your live event. Adding a GIF is a fun way to show your brand’s personality!
- ON24 Engagement Hub and ON24 Target pages. If you’re using ON24 Target (allowing you to create personalized content experiences), you can add a GIF as your thumbnail image. Check out below! We give a little sneak peek into the actual webinar. This is easy to do with ON24. On you’re on your event page → Archive → Create Single File Archive. Be sure to select Preview Sample (two minutes) and download. Then upload to a site like EZgif to create your give from the file.