Five Must-See Events for Virtual Conference Season

April 13, 2020 Michael Mayday
Most physical marketing conferences and events are either canceled or postponed. But a few summits are proving we can still keep up-to-date with the latest strategies and techniques — and even network — from afar. The solution? Turning to virtual conferences.
If you’re looking for a virtual event or two to scratch that conference-season itch, then check out these five summits — all powered by the ON24 Platform — taking place in the second half of April:
Best of #B2BMX
See what virtual summits can do April 13 and 14 as Demand Generation Report showcases the Best of #B2BMX. Featuring the top presentations from DGR’s 2020 B2B Marketing Exchange, this virtual event will empower you with more than 20 different sessions, including live virtual keynotes. Here’s a sample of what’s in store:
- Discover how marketers are responding to a virtual world with our own Mark Bornstein
- Learn how to draft killer content with Matthew Altieri and Virginia Mott of Nitto, Inc.
- Apply the principles of social strategy to content creation with Dave Bruno of Aptos
Powered by the ON24 Platform, this virtual conference will give you the confidence you need to tackle your 2020 B2B marketing plan from the comfort of your own home.
RevGrowth Summit
Tune in to Drift’s RevGrowth Virtual Summit on April 16 and 17 to learn how sales and marketing can team up and grow revenue no matter where they are. During this two-day event, you’ll hear from industry-leading experts, learn how to nurture your sales and marketing peers and drive growth in the WFH era. Here’s what’s in store:
- How to be a truly social brand in a work-from-home environment
- Tips on using brand journalism to deliver relevant messaging
- Your playbook for investing in and enabling your sellers
- The five skills salespeople should steal from marketers in 2020
And much more. With dynamic, interactive features, you’ll be able to exchange ideas, offer input, seek out viewpoints and learn from community members from across the globe.
Discover MarTech
Business as usual isn’t usual anymore, but that doesn’t mean that senior-level marketers can take a break. In fact, if anything, knowing how to act in unusual conditions is more critical than ever.
Stay up to speed on the latest modern marketing developments and strategies when you tune in to Discover MarTech, a three-day virtual event running from April 21 to 23. During this virtual summit, you’ll learn:
- Practical advice for vetting marketing technology for your specific needs
- The roles and responsibility of marketing technologists
- How you can manage change and uncertainty in uncertain times
Plus, you’ll get access to in-depth educational training sessions directly from solution providers — all from the comfort and safety of your home. Register now to get started.
The Show Must Go On
A lot of things are changing, but one rule remains constant: the show must go on.
Discover how you can keep your marketing machine going and master the shift from physical, in-person events to remote, virtual relationships on April 21 during “The Show Must Go On: Integrated Ways to Power the Customer Lifecycle.” During this half-day summit, you’ll learn:
- How to stay hyper-relevant in an age where everything changes fast
- Methods for optimizing tactics and adjusting your strategy for agile ABM
- Tips and tricks for transforming your canceled in-person events into vibrant virtual events
- How you can build trust and working relationships remotely
And much more. Register now and keep your marketing show going strong!
MarTech Masters Series
Marketo is more essential and critical to marketing than ever before. But what can you do to make sure you get the most out of it?
Tune in to DigitalPi’s MarTech Masters Series on April 30 as experts from around the globe share their tips, tricks and best practices for getting more out of Marketo. Designed specifically for marketing operations professionals, this virtual summit will give you new ideas that’ll help you drive tangible results.
Here’s a sample of what’s in store:
- Insights into how you can drive conversion through better personalization
- The skills and secrets you need to know to extend Marketo beyond its limits
- How to monitor intent data and push leads into highly personalized Marketo nurture programs
- Tips to operationalize webinars and hook up engagement data to Marketo campaigns