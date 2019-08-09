Feature Friday: ON24’s New Media Manager

August 09, 2019 Stephanie Dang
Content management is important for marketers, especially when it comes to eliminating redundancy and creating better workflows. The ON24 Platform allows marketers to create live, always-on and personalized content experiences, helping users easily manage content between channels. That’s why ON24 developed the new ON24 Media Manager to drive efficiency and scale programs.
The Media Manager is a lightweight Content Management System (CMS) to aid in managing and creating new content experiences without draining resources. Easily upload, manage, and publish content across your ON24 Engagement Hub(s) or Target pages, such as webinars, images, videos and documents. The Media Manager comes with robust content management capabilities so users can set thumbnails, edit titles, set custom content tags, easily search or sort content.
Whether you’re managing a library of upcoming or on-demand webinars, or creating personalized content experiences for targeted accounts, the new Media Manager tool helps you do all that from one centralized location! Contact us to learn more.