Back to Blog Home

Feature Friday: Increasing Reach with ON24 Registration

August 07, 2020

You’ve got the best speakers and the most engaging content in your webinars — now let’s make sure these webinars get maximum exposure. To do so, you need to ensure that your webinar registration — the “entryway” into your digital experience — is effective. At ON24, we are committed to creating the tools that enable you to efficiently reach audiences. So we took a look at registration activity across ON24 webinars from January through June 2020 to provide you with best practices to improve conversion to attendance.

Limit the Number of Registration Fields

Webinerd funnel

Be sure to make registering seamless and easy! There are fewer things more frustrating then having to answer question upon question when you want to attend a webinar or consume content. If you add too many registration fields, the audience member will likely drop off and not register. Focus on the fields that are most important to your needs. Across ON24 registration pages, we see an average of seven registration fields per event. The most common fields include email, first name, last name, company and job title.

Design and Branding Matter: Add a Banner

Webinerd social media

Don’t bore your audience with a text-only registration page! Images and banners capture audience attention and entice them to know more. In fact, ON24 registration pages with a banner image had a 32% higher conversion than registration pages without a banner. Be sure your eye-catching banners reflect your brand. You can even have more fun with it and add an image of the product you’re releasing or even a sneak-peek of some of the content to be discussed in the webinar. This will encourage audience members to register.

For more tips and tricks, including how to drive registration with speed and reach, be sure to check out our Webinar Best Practices.

Recommended Posts

New at ON24: ON24 Engagement Hub Updates, Functionality

July 24, 2020
Stephanie Dang

Feature Friday: Getting the most out of your...

July 17, 2020
Ryan Balke

Top Posts

Webinerd working on a webinar
Feature Friday: Increasing Reach with ON24 Registration
How Two Companies Brought Their Trade Shows to (Digital) Life
CMO Confessions Ep. 32: John Steinert on Careers, Tools of the Trade and Making Pivots Happen
Webinerd Team
Sales and Marketing: Fuel for the Revenue Funnel
Webinerd repairing
New at ON24: ON24 Engagement Hub Updates, Functionality