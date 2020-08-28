Feature Friday: How to Effectively Integrate Drift Chatbot

August 28, 2020 Ryan Balke
A few months ago, we launched ON24’s first-ever Chatbot integration – Drift – across Target landing pages and Engagement Hubs.
With 80% of B2B buyers expecting real-time communication, Drift allows marketers to establish a direct connection with prospects at a time when those in-person interactions aren’t possible.
Here are some ways you can use Drift to effectively manage these conversations across your ON24 digital experiences:
Webinar Registration
We know there can be friction when it comes to audience members filling out lengthy registration forms. Even with perfectly curated email promotions, you still have to click ‘Send’ and hope that your audience opens the email, clicks the CTA, reaches your landing page, and then finally registers.
Adding Drift to your ON24 experience pages takes a lot of those barriers out of the equation. In fact, one Drift email customer saw a 97% increase in webinar registrations when they used a conversational CTA and a bot to manage their replies; a big payoff with much less effort.
Check out our built-in feature called Seamless Registration for more information on how to set up webinar registration from almost any external source (including Drift).
1:1 Direct Engagement
Chatbot interactions can sometimes feel a little, well, robotic. That’s why it’s important to add a human touch to your chatbot CTAs, especially if you’re trying to engage with attendees during a live event or set up a post-event meeting with an IRL sales development representative.
Following Up
Drift integrations on ON24 experiences is another way to accelerate the buyer journey and build direct relationships more efficiently. It may be helpful to think of your Chatbot as a dedicated follow-up channel, which can help keep the conversation going and get that big meeting on the books.
Be sure to keep your follow-ups simple and when possible, personalize your messages for those target accounts.
We know how important analytics are to managing your buyer journeys and are currently working on a few ways to improve your Drift integrations on ON24 experiences. Keep an eye out for more expanded tracking and reporting in the coming months.
