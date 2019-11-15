Feature Friday: Content Experience Builder

November 15, 2019 Stephanie Dang
Buyers consume an average of 11.4 pieces of content before making a purchase decision. Added to that, 97% of B2B buyers want to have relevant content that speak directly to their company.
In other words, the right, personalized content needs to get to your target audience at the right time in their buyer journey. But there are many factors that go into building engaging content experiences that take time and effort, such as organizing content, understanding what performs best per audience or persona, re-branding content, re-creating content experience pages and editing existing content. Managing and creating content experiences for your target audience, shouldn’t be a roadblock to executing your programs.
In order to scale and effectively reach audiences, you need to weed out time-consuming, complicated processes. With ON24 Target, building branded experiences that drive engagement is easy and effortless. Target’s Content Experience Builder is a dynamic tool that enables users to create beautiful experiences with the proper images and colors in a few simple steps.
Choose from various layouts, displaying a single video or even a multitude of related content on a page. Then simply drag and drop the best webinars, videos, documents and web pages into the chosen layout.
Customizing pages is easy. With robust styling options, from uploading banners, background images and thumbnails to selecting custom colors, fonts and images, and customizing border-radius and shadowing, you can efficiently create and deliver personalized content experience for your intended audience or account.
Break through the noise by packaging all relevant content into one experience—with an intuitive and easy workflow—to effectively engage your target audiences.
If you’d like to learn more about ON24 Target and building personalized content experiences to support and scale account-based marketing, please contact us. If you’re an ON24 customer, contact your CSM to get started.