Coming Up On The #Webinerd Channel: Amadeus and the Delight of Data

July 31, 2019 ON24

Marketers crave good, accurate data. Why? Because the more targeted you are, the better results you’re going to see. We know this because Ilina Petkova, Senior Marketing Automations Specialist at Amadeus, deploys this philosophy each and every day.

That’s one reason why we’re inviting Ilina to an upcoming EMEA edition of The #Webinerd Channel. Another reason? Because, using the ON24 Platform, Ilina revamped Amadeus’ webinar program a year ago when she joined the organization.

Join Ilina on August 7 at 3 p.m. BST (4 p.m. CEST) as she discusses her webinar strategy with Amadeus, and how she plans to implement global usage across the board. During “From Demographic Data to Delighted Delegate“, you’ll learn:

  • How to rebuild a webinar program from the ground up with the right data
  • How to keep on top of your martech stack updates and developments
  • What ON24 Elite’s data can do to help you engage with potential clients.

Can’t wait until August 7? No worries. Discover what your data can do for you with these ON24 resources.

Three Resources for Doing More With Your Data

It’s Time to Wake Up Your Data

What, exactly, can your webinar data achieve? Quite a bit. Learn how to wake up your data and engage your prospects in this blog post.

How to Use Customer Data for Quick Campaign Ideas

Need a quick and dirty campaign idea? Simple: turn to your customers. Discover how customer data can help inspire scrappy marketing campaign ideas and generate real results.

Using Engagement Data to Delight Your Audience

The number one rule about content? It’s all about the audience. Give your fans what they deserve when you learn how to activate your biggest advocates with your webinar engagement data.

