Coming Up On The #Webinerd Channel: Amadeus and the Delight of Data

July 31, 2019 ON24
Marketers crave good, accurate data. Why? Because the more targeted you are, the better results you’re going to see. We know this because Ilina Petkova, Senior Marketing Automations Specialist at Amadeus, deploys this philosophy each and every day.
That’s one reason why we’re inviting Ilina to an upcoming EMEA edition of The #Webinerd Channel. Another reason? Because, using the ON24 Platform, Ilina revamped Amadeus’ webinar program a year ago when she joined the organization.
Join Ilina on August 7 at 3 p.m. BST (4 p.m. CEST) as she discusses her webinar strategy with Amadeus, and how she plans to implement global usage across the board. During “From Demographic Data to Delighted Delegate“, you’ll learn:
- How to rebuild a webinar program from the ground up with the right data
- How to keep on top of your martech stack updates and developments
- What ON24 Elite’s data can do to help you engage with potential clients.
Can’t wait until August 7? No worries. Discover what your data can do for you with these ON24 resources.
