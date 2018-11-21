Clarksons Takes Charity Day Digital, Doubling Funds Raised

November 21, 2018 Tiffany Beddow
It’s Thanksgiving for most of us here at ON24 and we wanted to share what we’re most grateful for — our growing webinerd family. It’s incredible, and humbling, to see what all of you do to wow your audiences and further your business goals with our webinar software. Thank you for letting us be a part of your team day after day.
This time of year, we’re especially excited to see how companies use webinars to do good for others. And Clarksons, the world’s leading provider of integrated shipping services, raised the bar for corporate-giving webinars this past year by taking their annual Charity Giving Day digital.
So what is Charity Giving Day exactly? Across Clarksons’ eight major offices, employees form teams to compete in a series of fitness challenges on behalf of a chosen charity, including the ALS Association, Plastic Oceans, and Cancer Research UK. Each team works together to complete the most circuits of specific high-intensity interval training (HIIT) exercises, and the team to complete the greatest number of circuits wins the most funds for its chosen charity.
After a successful 2017 Charity Giving Day, the Clarksons team wanted to make an even bigger impact in 2018. Clarksons decided to build on their base of 2017 participants and extend the competition to remote employees, friends, family and the community. ON24 webinars proved to be the perfect fit — Clarksons brought together all of the different fitness competitions from their eight offices into one live webinar, mega charity event.
But, Clarksons knew simply letting more people watch Charity Giving Day wasn’t enough. They needed a way to scale the number of people who could take action and donate during the event. Clarksons integrated dynamic interactivity into the webinar that allowed for anyone attending to make a donation, get live leaderboard updates and even post and share the activity on social channels.
By taking the power of charitable giving to digital scale, Clarksons nearly doubled donations made in 2018, totaling over £80,000 ($104,000).
Thank you, Clarksons, and we hope everyone in our webinerd family has a wonderful Thanksgiving!