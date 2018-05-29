Your Checklist for a Successful Webinar Program – For Newbies!

Webinars are a great tool for modern-day marketers and can offer a variety of ways for companies to engage with different audiences. You can connect with your customers by communicating new and exciting product information; you can give live demos to prospects; the possibilities are endless!

Before executing a webinar program, however, it’s important first to examine the goal of the webinar and where it fits into your organization’s marketing plan. Often times, program managers think too micro-level. It’s important to remember that organizational alignment is key.

Take the time to ask yourself a few questions to get a better idea of where your webinar program is heading. You need to be aware of your target audience. For example, is the goal of the webinar to inform top-level leads? Or is it to engage mid-funnel leads with a more targeted message to evoke some type of action? After answering these main questions, choose a topic (and speaker) who can engage those leads thoroughly. Finally, think through lead-flow and what you want to happen when certain conditions are met. For example, what happens when a guest is sent an invitation to the webinar but doesn’t register? What if they register for the webinar but don’t attend? What will you do after they attend the webinar? What about attendees who ask a question (how will you follow up?).

Also, be sure to formalize a plan for post-promotion of the on-demand version your event. You should have a clear understanding of how you can leverage on-demand webinars to engage inactive leads and push them down the funnel.

Once you have created your webinar marketing plan, you can formalize the details for your webinar. Here is a checklist for you to get started:

Create your program in ON24. It’s easier if you have a ‘fake program’ you can use as a template to clone from when you create your program. Remember to select your specific time zone and customize the console to fit your brand identity. Decide if you want emails coming from ON24 or your marketing automation platform. I have always used Marketo, as it provides an easy integration of lead status and more customization of emails and landing pages. Set up your campaign in your CRM (e.g., Salesforce) so you can track lead status and sync all of your marketing automation. Integrate your marketing automation platform with ON24 and then sync your program with the event ID from the ON24 program you created. Send a calendar invite to your speakers with the dial-in info for the webinar (found in the links section of your main programs page in ON24). Set up your dry run in ON24 and send a calendar invite to your speakers. Don’t forget to book your webinar room at your organization! Work with your marketing operations team to build the email and landing page assets, and schedule accordingly. I like to send two invitations — a day-before reminder and a day-of reminder — as well as a follow-up email to attendees and one to no-shows. Work closely with your speakers on content and give them a branded company PowerPoint (PPT) template to work with. Hold your dry run by going through the webinar completely with the speakers and to test the platform. Upload the final PPT template to ON24 and do any last-minute customization such as adding a poll to the webinar. Hold the webinar! Download the PPT and conclude post-promotion, including adding it to your website resource section. Brief your team on how the webinar went and arm your sales team with the recording to send to prospects who may find the content useful.

Some tips for success:

Ask the audience to submit questions before the webinar to have a backup list of questions in case no one asks any during the live recording.

Provide the PPT and webinar recording to all of the webinar registrants in the follow-up emails.

Make the PPT and speaker information, as well as relevant company assets, available in the console for attendees to download while they are watching the live webinar.

Answer any questions asked during the webinar and train your sales team on following up on those questions.

Ensure everything externally facing has a cohesive message and branding identity.

I know what you’re thinking: this is a lot to think through, especially when you couple this with all of the nitty-gritty details of program management and set-up. Don’t worry, though! All programs take time to perfect. All you have to do is start.