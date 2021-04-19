Bozoma Saint John to Share Experience Expertise at The ON24 Experience

April 19, 2021 Michael Mayday
A registrant attends your webinar. What happens next?
Do they sit there and consume the content you’ve created? Or, do they ask questions, download resources and respond to polls? What do they do after the webinar? Do they head to another experience? Start a conversation with sales? Are you ready to make those conversations happen?
This is the world of digital engagement. It’s a world where every audience touchpoint is an opportunity. One where we stop marketing, start connecting and make human engagement happen on a digital scale.
What does it take to succeed in this new world? It takes experiences that inspire, excite and educate. It takes B2B experiences that feel B2C — and the insights to know when your audiences are falling in love with your brand.
Okay, So How Do You Start?
You start by knowing what makes for an amazing experience — and we’ll get into that on April 28. But if you want to get started on the right foot, you find someone who’s knowledgeable and inspirational and ask them a few questions.
This is why we’re absolutely thrilled to announce that Bozoma Saint John, CMO of Netflix, will sit down to discuss all things experiential at The ON24 Experience.
What Does Badass Boz Have To Share?
In two words: a lot.
Bozoma Saint John has worked her way through the marketing ecosystem with grace and aplomb. She got her start answering phones for Spike Lee’s agency, Spike DBB, before moving on to managing brands within PepsiCo’s beverages portfolio. From there, she jumped to Silicon Valley as Apple’s Head of Global Consumer Marketing at Apple Music & iTunes.
More recently, Saint John served as the Chief Brand Officer at Uber, the CMO for the entertainment giant, Endeavor and, now, the CMO of Netflix.
So, we suspect she has a few things to share about finding inspiration, seizing the moment and creating amazing experiences that audiences absolutely love. We’ll ask her about turning customers into your biggest fans; about what B2B brands can do to craft more consumer-like experiences — and why they’d want to; we’ll also dive into what brands can do to drive personalization and put audiences in charge of their journey.
We cannot wait to sit down and talk to her about today’s era of engagement The ON24 Experience — and we hope you’re as excited as we are.
Get a Headstart on the Era of Engagement
As digital marketers, we know things change fast — very fast. But there is one constant in this rapid-fire landscape: the desire to create genuine, human engagement with audiences.
That’s why, on April 28, we’re hosting The ON24 Experience. It’s a half-day virtual conference for marketers who want to get a headstart on crafting amazing digital experiences and who want to drive genuine engagement.
Here’s what’s in store:
• Expert-led keynotes, breakout tracks, interactive workshops and networking sessions
• A tour of the ON24 Digital Experience Platform, including our newest release: Virtual Conference Professional
• A glimpse into how marketers across industries are using digital experiences to connect with audiences
• Exciting new announcements, product updates, and surprise giveaways
Want the nitty-gritty details? Read on.
Engaging Experiences. Actionable Insights.
There’s a lot to see at The ON24 Experience. We have three mainstage keynotes, four networking breaks, a rap-wrap party featuring Harry Mack (yes, *that* Harry Mack), our interview with Badass Boz and more than a dozen breakout sessions to attend.
So, let’s break down the options to make choosing easier for you.
Mainstage
Join the main stage to experience the ON24 vision and how we’re going to take digital experiences to the next level.
Running in the morning, these five keynotes will lay out the state of digital marketing today, what the era of engagement entails, how ON24 is moving digital experiences forward and how all of these elements impact the buyer’s journey and your results.
These keynotes will feature:
- Sharat Sharan, CEO of ON24
- Jayesh Sahasi, EVP of Product and CTO of ON24
- Steve Daheb, CMO of ON24
- Mark Bornstein, VP of Content Marketing and Chief Webinerd
- Cheri Keith, Director of Strategy and Research, ON24
- And, of course, Bozoma Saint John!
Breakout Sessions
We believe great digital experiences are built on six core elements: data, engagement, experience, innovation, personalization and success.
That’s why we broke each of these elements out into their own individual tracks for The ON24 Experience. Here’s a quick look at what you can expect from each one:
Data – Learn how to turn audience engagement into the insights and data needed to drive pipeline and revenue. Featuring interactive sessions with ON24 experts.
Engagement – Learn best practices for delivering interactive and engaging audience experiences. This track will cover everything from branding best practices to tactics to drive engagement in your events and experiences.
Experience – Learn how ON24 is transforming digital experiences from webinars to content hubs to personalized landing pages and virtual conferences. Join these sessions to learn how you can transform your buyer’s journey!
Innovation – Get a deep dive into the latest ON24 Digital Experience Platform updates and innovations, a sneak peek into our product roadmap, and answers to your ON24 Platform questions in real-time.
Personalization – Learn strategies to deliver personalized experiences for highly targeted audiences. This track will cover everything from ABM to localization.
Success – Hear directly from some of today’s leading brands as they share how they transformed audience engagement with digital experiences. Check out these sessions to see first-hand, real-world examples of digital engagement done right.
Eager for more detail? Click here to check out the full breakdown of our agenda.
