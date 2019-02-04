Back to Blog Home

At Webinar World 2019: Mika Yamamoto and Turning Engagement Into Revenue

February 04, 2019 ON24

How can you get more engagement from your webinars? Learn the tips, tricks and tactics that make webinars work at Webinar World 2019.

Craft, adjust, finalize, publish. Then hope. Getting content out there is a process in and of itself, but capturing attention and driving revenue? At times, it just seems like it’s not a part of the process. Well, it’s time to set things right.

To learn how webinar practitioners can engage and drive results today, we’re sitting down to talk with Mika Yamamoto, Vice President and General Manager of Marketo at Webinar World 2019. During this keynote conversation, Mika will discuss the elements of engagement with Jim Blackie, Chief Revenue Officer at ON24, and lay out how engagement impacts the bottom line.

During this discussion, you’ll learn how engagement impacts revenue — especially as account-based marketing and other advanced targeting tactics become the norm — and how these two critically linked elements fit into your overall marketing process.

Join us at Webinar World 2019 on Tuesday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the San Francisco Regency Hyatt to learn how engagement becomes revenue and how marketing and sales can work together to make it happen.

ON24 Master Classes: Deep Dives into Engagement

February 04, 2019
ON24

How SAP Concur Rocks Its SMB Webinars

January 31, 2019
Michael Mayday

ON24