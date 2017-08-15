The Art of Crafting the Perfect Promo Email Subject Line

There are a lot of critical moments in the life of your webinar, but none more important than the very first time your target audience sees your email in their inbox. And, in fact, all they really see is the subject line. One small line of copy that can result in hundreds of happy webinar attendees, or your presenters talking to a whole lot of nobody.

One of the biggest mistakes that marketers make is not taking that single line of copy more seriously. There is a real art to creating a subject line compelling enough to get someone to click on an email and read on. Simply putting the title of your webinar (no matter how good) is not enough.

So what makes a great subject line? Well, the key is writing something that will create a strong enough emotional response that the reader will want to click to read more. There are several methods to accomplish this response.

Address a specific pain-point of need

Your audience has concerns that keep them up at night. If your webinar is going to address one of those issues, you can highlight that concern in your subject line. Subject lines that capture the essence of a major concern will elicit an almost Pavlovian click on that email.

Example: “Do your webinars put your audience to sleep?”

Disrupt

Another great strategy for creating an effective subject line is threatening the status quo. If you can write a line of copy that will make your audience feel uncomfortable or disrupt their current way of thinking, you will probably get a lot of clicks.

Example: “You are writing subject lines all wrong”

Promise change

People naturally are looking for anything that will make their lives better. This approach is similar to the first method of addressing a pain-point or need, except that instead of focusing on the pain, you are going to promise the gain. The secret here is to make the change feel transformative enough for them to absolutely HAVE to click.

Example: “This webinar will double your pipeline”

The Tease

Some crafty content writers have had great success by creating subject lines that titillate the audience into wanted to click, just to see what this is all about. You can make a funny reference or tease them with some fun word play.

Example: “Then your boss said…”

It’s all about getting that emotional response. Can you capture their imagination? Hit them where it hurts? Get them excited about a better way? You are not asking much, just a simple mouse click. But sometimes that can be the hardest part.