Are Your Campaigns Stuck in a Marketing Rut?

July 24, 2019
During this month’s Insight50 webinar, we’ll discuss the phenomenon every marketer wishes to avoid but many still fall victim to – falling into a marketing rut. Our panel of marketing professionals will be answering all your questions and give you tips on how to avoid getting into a rut and what to do if it happens. Sign up to the session to get all your questions answered.
Has this marketing scenario ever happened to you? The B2B marketing campaign you’ve been running, quite successfully, has started to fizzle. Leads that were once pouring in, have slowed to a trickle and the engagement you once had with your audience has dropped off. Your marketing has fallen into a rut.
Avoiding falling into a marketing rut is something all of us marketers find challenging. There is a constant drive to keep campaigns fresh, to stay at least one step (preferably more) ahead of our target audiences while, at the same time, struggling to be heard over the constant noise created by competitors across several channels. Ahead of this week’s webinar here are just a few points to get you interested.
What are the signs you’re in a rut?
Chances are you won’t immediately recognize that your campaign has started to go stale. The changes might be subtle at first. Here are a few symptoms you and your team may notice:
- Decreased engagement with your content or your emails
- MQLs start to falter
- Cost-per-lead or cost-per-acquisition goes up
- Marketing-generated opportunities diminish
- Conversions take longer and are more of a struggle
If your campaigns are starting to suffer from one or more of these afflictions, it’s quite possible your marketing is in a rut.
What can be done?
All is not lost if you fall into a rut. You may just need to shake things up a bit, marketing-wise. It could mean taking a fresh look at the accounts you are pursuing and deciding to approach new ones. Maybe it means, considering switching up who you are partnering with for your campaigns. Or finding new demand gen partners for content syndication. You may even explore trying new creative or even different channels.
Webinars can help pull you out of the rut
One of those new channels that can help to brighten up your B2B marketing is webinars. They are an easy way to freshen up your marketing and get in touch with a new audience or re-engage with an audience that may have strayed.
By their nature, webinars allow you to engage with your audience from the get-go and if the topic is something that is relevant to them and addresses pain points they are experiencing, they will engage. Not to mention they are always-on so new prospects can be directed to this content even after the webinar has aired.
To find out more and ask your questions, make sure to sign up to our Insight50 webinar on innovating free from the marketing rut.