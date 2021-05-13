Announcing the ON24 Experience Award Winners

May 13, 2021
The era of digital engagement is here. And few things prove that better than the companies that have gone all-in on creating amazing digital experiences that astound, engage and deliver results.
That’s why — during The ON24 Experience on April 28 — we announced the 10 winners of our first-ever ON24 Experience Awards. The winners, listed in detail here, produced experiences that stood above the rest.
What did they accomplish?
Well, take a look below for a quick summary of who won what and why.
Best Globalization of an Event: Zendesk
The best part of delivering digital experiences is being able to reach audiences at a global scale. With nine events in six languages — reaching 13,000 prospects and customers for its 2021 CX Trends Report and driving 65% of its sales pipeline during the quarter — the Best Globalization of an Event award goes to Zendesk!
Best Digital Branding: Adobe
Putting buyers on a cohesive digital journey with your brand means showcasing a consistent brand identity at every touchpoint. Few companies know that better than Adobe, the winner of our Best Digital Branding Award.
The Digital Journey Award: La Trobe University
Modern digital marketing puts prospects on a journey of great content experiences. That’s why La Trobe University is our Digital Journey award-winner. La Trobe reimagined the digital journey by producing a series of 86 webinars — complete with interactive sessions and campus tour — to promote its Metro and Regional Open Day.
Best Digital Experience ROI: SAS
One of the best parts of delivering digital experiences is the ability to cost-effectively scale your marketing programs. That’s why it’s no surprise why SAS, a leader in analytics, won our Best Digital Experience ROI award.
Why? SAS generated $14 million in active pipeline after turning its five-day National Retail Federation event into a digital event, engaging with hundreds of targeted and influential attendees across the US, EMEA, and APAC.
Best Content Experience: Zendesk
Content is the lifeblood of a great digital experience. This award goes to the team that reset the standard for multimedia content excellence and delivered creative and effective digital content experiences. And guess what? That Zendesk won (again)!
The company produced “Zendesk x Pop-Up Magazine present: The Digital Tipping Point,” a pop-up magazine that provided a one-of-a-kind experiential event produced in collaboration with Pop-Up Magazine with live stories and performances by writers, producers, and artists. The content was so compelling that the average attendee participated for 57 minutes.
The Industry Award: Edelman Financial Engines
In a digital world, manufacturing, life science and financial service professionals all have one thing in common: the need to connect with online audiences. To make that connection happen, Edelman Financial Engines embraced digital transformation, innovated and engaged its audiences.
Over the past year, the company created webinars and digital events that scaled to thousands, received high engagement scores, and kept audiences engaged to generate over 10,000 new sales leads much more cost-effectively compared to its in-person field events.
Best Audience Engagement: SAP
Successful webinars and digital events put audiences at the center of every experience. That’s why the Best Audience Engagement award goes to SAP for raising the bar for audience interactivity and engagement.
How did it do it? By producing its quarterly Concur Show, which features a mix of informative and technical content, external speakers, and games that drove stronger engagement and conversion rates with prospects.
The Personalizer Award: AbbVie
Achieving engagement on digital scale doesn’t have to come at the cost of personalization. AbbVie, our The Personalizer award-winner, proves it when it delivered personalized experiences to physicians in more than 60 countries, quickly scaling to meet the increased demand for scientific content during the pandemic.
Best Digital Demo: Looker for Google Cloud Platform
Closing deals in a digital world means finding new ways of building relationships and differentiating from the competition without in-person sales touchpoints. For Looker, that meant transforming the traditional demo with an immersive digital experience that included live audio and streaming videos from musical guests.
The end result? An event series generating a multimillion-dollar pipeline and our Best Digital Demo award.
Ultimate Experience Award: Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
Some digital experiences are so well put together that it encapsulates all the best qualities of a winner, from concept to branding, format to content and of course, the audience experience. And Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) managed to do it all. After shifting to digital, the team created an audience experience that was highly branded and immersive, increasing ROI compared to the prior year’s in-person event.