Announcing the Center for Marketing Transformation

April 15, 2020 Cheri Keith
Today marks an exciting day for ON24: we’re announcing the industry’s first Center for Marketing Transformation!
The Center for Marketing Transformation will empower marketers to make smarter decisions and develop marketing strategies that ensure resilient revenue operations by deploying a future-proofed mix of sales and marketing. I’m proud to be a member of the ON24 team and leading the Center for Marketing Transformation initiative.
The center will provide strategy, develop expert content and offer certifications in digital marketing. These elements are all designed to help marketers create integrated digital experiences, optimize the buyer’s journey and generate predictable, sustainable pipeline — even during uncertain times.
Today’s new normal makes digital marketing mission-critical for business success. In fact, 91% of top-performing marketers agree that creating and delivering digital experiences is the most important factor for driving future revenue growth. The Center is here for just that- to help marketers create and sustain resilient revenue operations.
These are exciting days at ON24 and I look forward to connecting with more clients in the coming weeks!