New at ON24: All-New Customer Community Experience

March 11, 2019 Tiffany Beddow

Today, ON24  is revealing an exclusive new customer community experience: the #Webinerd Community. The #Webinerd Community is your one-stop shop for everything you need to flex up your webinar skills, whether you’re a webinewbie or webi-pro. Best of all, it’s fueled by webinar pros like you.

Here’s what you can expect out of the #Webinerd Community:

  • Connect with fellow webinerds across the globe or in a city near you
  • Share webinar best practices and ideas with your peers
  • Draw inspiration from our most innovative webinerds
  • Pitch new product ideas and feedback to the ON24 team
  • Gain access to exclusive content, just for ON24 webinerds:
    • The ON24 Playbook Library
    • ON24 Certification programs
    • Ask the ON24 Experts webinar series
    • Product Release Update webinars
  • And more!

So, how do you access this community? Simple: just log in with your ON24 Elite credentials and click on the hashtag icon on the far-left tab pane.  And that’s it! You now have instant access to all the benefits of the #Webinerd community! Log in now and start exploring.

