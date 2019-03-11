March 11, 2019 Tiffany Beddow
Today, ON24 is revealing an exclusive new customer community experience: the #Webinerd Community. The #Webinerd Community is your one-stop shop for everything you need to flex up your webinar skills, whether you’re a webinewbie or webi-pro. Best of all, it’s fueled by webinar pros like you.
Here’s what you can expect out of the #Webinerd Community:
- Connect with fellow webinerds across the globe or in a city near you
- Share webinar best practices and ideas with your peers
- Draw inspiration from our most innovative webinerds
- Pitch new product ideas and feedback to the ON24 team
- Gain access to exclusive content, just for ON24 webinerds:
- The ON24 Playbook Library
- ON24 Certification programs
- Ask the ON24 Experts webinar series
- Product Release Update webinars
- And more!
So, how do you access this community? Simple: just log in with your ON24 Elite credentials and click on the hashtag icon on the far-left tab pane. And that’s it! You now have instant access to all the benefits of the #Webinerd community! Log in now and start exploring.