A Manufacturing Checklist for Better Webinars

February 10, 2021 Michael Mayday

Showing physical products in a digital world is hard — especially when there is a whole portfolio of physical products you need to showcase to your audience. Fortunately, webinars and digital experiences provide an excellent solution for any manufacturer needing to showcase a physical product.

To help you organize your digital event efforts, check out this checklist for creating better manufacturing webinars. In it, you’ll get the basic must-haves for organizing a digital experience featuring a physical product, whether it’s a deep-dive webinar, a quick product overview or crafting a virtual environment.

Check it out:

 

