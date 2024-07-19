What does personalization in B2B marketing look like today? We dive into the numbers and explore B2B trends in personalization with our latest infographic. Check it out!

Personalization in B2B marketing has changed. The old days of automating through “Hi [first name]” no longer apply and, truthfully, that was never personalization to begin with. But what does genuine personalization look like in the B2B field? And how does marketing with artificial intelligence affect personalization at scale?

To get an idea of what personalization looks like today — its benefits and where it’s going — we ran a few numbers as a part of our 2024 Digital Engagement Benchmarks and The State of AI in B2B Marketing in 2024 reports. Here’s what we found:

Personalized experiences deliver better results

Want better leads? How about quality MQLs? Personalization can help. It can boost demo and meeting requests while driving engagement in almost any digital environment — especially when you’re running a webinar.

4X Increase in Demo Requests: Personalization can lead to a fourfold increase in demo requests, demonstrating heightened interest and engagement from potential customers.

2X Conversion Rate for Meeting Bookings: Personalized experiences can double the conversion rate for meeting bookings, showing how tailored interactions can drive more meaningful customer engagements.

68% Increase in Call-to-Action Engagement: Personalization can boost call-to-action engagement by 68%, highlighting the effectiveness of delivering the right message to the right person at the right time.

AI will drive personalization success in the future

But that’s all happening right now. What does personalization in B2B marketing look like tomorrow?

88% Will Use AI for Personalization Efforts: A significant majority of businesses are planning to use AI to enhance their personalization strategies, making it a crucial tool for future marketing efforts.

84% Believe AI Makes Personalization More Attainable: The belief that AI simplifies personalization is widespread, with 84% of marketers seeing it as a game-changer in their approach.

51% of B2B Marketers Using AI for Content Recommendations: Over half of B2B marketers who are already utilizing AI are using it to personalize content recommendations, indicating a trend towards more tailored content delivery

