February 19, 2019 Jennifer Merkle
How can you get more engagement from your webinars? Learn the tips, tricks and tactics that make webinars work at Webinar World 2019.
This is my second year attending ON24’s user conference, Webinar World. We’ve got a strong, loyal base of demand gen users in the tech industry and you’ll meet a lot of them at our event. But this year I’m excited to see customers outside of tech talk about using our platform in really cool ways.
For example, HVAC manufacturer Jacksons Systems will share their secret sauce for bringing product training to life – hint hint, they’ve added video to their webinars.
Using Video with Jackson Systems: How to Captivate Audiences with On-camera Presentations
TUESDAY, MARCH 12, 2019 at 1:45 – 2:15 PM – BREAKOUT SESSIONS, ROUND 3
You’d think adorable puppies have no place in a webinar about HVAC controls, but the manufacturer Jackson Systems proves us all wrong by showing that making content fun and relatable through video makes a big impact, no matter the industry. Join Tyler Hershberger, Production Director at Jackson Systems, for a deep-dive into video-based webinars, from humanizing your content to mastering advanced video techniques to adding new technology.
You’ll learn how to:
• Add video to your webinar strategy
• Use video to bring content to life
• Build the right tech infrastructure for video
Morningstar, a giant in the financial services world, will give us a sneak peek into the complete reboot that they gave their webinar program. Find out where and how they use webinars to strengthen relationships with their existing customers and attract new ones.
Extreme Makeover: Learn Why Morningstar Overhauled their Webinar Program
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2019 at 11:00 – 11:30 AM – BREAKOUT SESSIONS, ROUND 1
For the investment research and software company, Morningstar, content truly is king. So, when their webinars proved unworthy, the team decided to make a regime change. Join Morningstar’s, Emilie Neumeier, Product Marketing Manager and Lisa Rafdal, Marketing Manager to hear how the fintech firm totally renovated their marketing strategy with a brand new webinar program that improved the audience experience and increased MQLs by 300%.
You’ll learn how to:
• Rebuild your webinar program from scratch
• Align your webinar program with your buyer
• Use webinars across the customer lifecycle
RSM, a provider of audit, tax and consulting services, built a continuing education webinar program using the ON24 platform’s capabilities to track, report, and issue certificates. What a great way to develop a loyal client base.
Making CPE Easy with RSM: How to Build a Painless Process for Continuing Education Webinars
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 13, 2019 at 11:35 AM – 12:05 PM – BREAKOUT SESSIONS, ROUND 2
With specific learning criteria to meet and thousands of certificates to issue, continuing education programs get complicated fast. Join RSM’s Allison Snyder, Senior Marketing Specialist, to learn how the ON24 Platform helps make it easy to run continuing education webinars across any industry, from reporting to tracking to self-service certificates.
You’ll learn how to:
• Build a webinar program with CE in mind
• Optimize the ON24 platform functionalities for CE
• Roll out a CE program at your own organization
These are just a few of the many sessions that will be going on over the two-day event so if you want to learn more check out the agenda here. Hope to see you there!