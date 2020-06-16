11 Excellent Questions for Your Post-Webinar Survey

June 16, 2020 Katie O'Rourke
In today’s data-conscious age, we all know that it’s critical to gather attendee feedback after your webinars. What’s not so clear? The best survey questions to ask that will 1) provide the meaningful data you need to improve the quality and responsiveness of your programs 2) understand your attendees and deepen the relationships you’ve begun with them
This article was originally published on JDsupra.com. Shared with the author’s permission.
Here’s a robust, post-webinar survey used by one of our clients that serves as a great template for follow-up.
I like it because it provides three specific pieces of audience feedback that you can use to make your programs better: their views on the value of the webinar, the knowledge and skills of the speaker(s), and the likelihood that they will recommend your program to colleagues (the ‘net promoter score’). Note that, when it comes to surveys, timing truly is everything. More on that below.
Pick and choose among these, or consider using all:
[Event Name] Feedback
Thank you for attending [Event Name].
Your views on the program are important to us. Please provide feedback on this session by completing this survey.
1. What percentage of the information was new to you?
Select: 100% 75% 50% 25% 0%
2. I can use this session information:
Select: Immediately In 2-6 months In 7-12 months Never
3. Would you like to learn more about this topic?
Select: Yes No
4. Please rate the speaker’s knowledge of the topic:
Select: Excellent Good Fair Poor
5. Please rate the speaker’s presentation skills:
Select: Excellent Good Fair Poor
6. Please rate the content of the slides/virtual aids:
Select: Excellent Good Fair Poor
7. How accurate was the session description?
Select: Excellent Good Fair Poor
8. How did the session compare to your expectations?
Select: Excellent Good Fair Poor
9. Overall session evaluation:
Select: Excellent Good Fair Poor
[If relevant: Additional comments about the breakout:]
10. How likely are you to recommend this session to a colleague? (with 10 being most likely to recommend)
Select: 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11. Please rate your overall experience:
Select: Excellent Good Fair Poor
You can of course ask other questions to gain further insight into the needs and interests of your audience. Keep in mind, though, that longer surveys – those that take more than a few minutes to complete – typically generate fewer responses, so if you’re looking for different feedback you may want to swap out questions rather than tacking on new ones.
Remember: with follow-up surveys, timing is everything
Mention the survey – and ask people to fill it in – just after the presentation has concluded, right before you start Q&A.
Your attendees are engaged, they’ve either asked questions and are waiting to hear them answered, or are ready to participate in Q&A. The worst time to first mention a survey is in an email when the webinar concludes. By then, your audience is completely disengaged. Recipe for success: mention the survey at engaged moments in the webinar and send soon after.
Some additional questions to consider:
- How could we make the program better ______________________________
The answers help you identify improvements you could make to your webinars in general and the current presentation in particular.
- Takeaways: What was your single biggest takeaway? ____________________________________
Responses to this question will confirm you’re focusing on the right issues and/or identify modifications you might want to make to the substance of your webinar.
- Length / pace: The [length / pace] of the webinar was: Too Long/Slow / Just Right / Too Short/Fast
Questions on the length and pace of your program can help you understand how to adjust the delivery of your insight to make the session more relevant and interesting to your audience.
- Additional interests: What would you like to see next? ___________________________________
This question is a good one to include because it helps you align your content calendar to the actual interests and needs of your targets.
- Reasons for attending: Why did you attend today’s program? Required for job / Interesting Topic / Knowledgeable Presenters / CLE
While it doesn’t need to appear on every survey, this question can help if you’re trying to understand what motivates your audience to sign up for your webinars.
- Prior webinars: Have you attended any of our webinars in the past? If so, which ones?
This is a useful question to include when you want to find out how well you’re attracting new participants to your programs.