The Power of Rapid Campaign Deployment with Webinars

November 13, 2018 ON24
Businesses today operate in a state of constant change. Models are updated, industry standards are adjusted and new tools, techniques and products are introduced almost as soon as an organization gets the hang of an old one. Practitioners of all stripes need support to keep up with this state of constant change.
SAP customers get that support, and the fundamentals of continuous learning, with its Continuous Learning Framework, powered by ON24 Content Gateway. Built for always-on access, SAP’s Continuous Learning Framework provides visitors with a wealth of information they can use to construct their own five-step framework for understanding and learning about new software innovations.
To make its content easier for visitors to consume, SAP took its course and broke it up across six categories, each filled with the latest up-to-date information on how visitors can make their continuous learning cycle a reality. It’s a simple, but effective always-on model that helps bolster brand trust and customer experience.
