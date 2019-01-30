January 30, 2019
Tuesday, March 12
From Experimentation to Optimization: Hitting the Email Sweet Spot with Box
In the fast-changing tech industry, experimentation is critical to staying ahead of the competition. That’s especially true when it comes to figuring out the right mix of email promotions. Join Box‘s Kendall Carreher, Sr. Email Marketing Manager and Ryan Wong, Marketing Operations Manager, to get the results from their year’s worth of testing everything from email subject lines to layouts to audience segmentation, and then ways to apply those insights to your webinar promotion emails.
You’ll learn how to:
• Optimize your emails
• Increase webinar registration
• Run your own email tests
From Pitching to Enlightenment: Financial Engines’ Techniques for Boosting Client Trust with Webinars
As buyers become increasingly wary of giving their contact information away, the pressure is on for marketers to deliver high-value, educational experiences that offer audiences meaningful knowledge they can’t get elsewhere. Join Jocelyn Robertson, Webinar Producer at Financial Engines, to hear how to increase the informational value of your webinars so that prospects trust you with their name, and eventually, their business.
You’ll learn how to:
• Create mutually beneficial webinar experiences
• Increase the value of information presented in a webinar
• Deliver impactful webinars without a sales pitch
From One-off to Always-on: G3’s Blueprint for Building a Binge-Worthy Webcast Series
When was the last time you watched just one episode of anything? We’re clearly living in the Netflix era, and B2B marketers must seize the opportunity to feed their audience’s desire for binging. That sounds daunting, but, luckily, webcast series offers an engaging and efficient way to serve up a quick fix. Join G3 Communications’ Sheri Butts, marketing manager, who will share how brands like Demand Gen Report, Retail TouchPoints and Channel Marketer Report are creating webinar series to educate attendees, generate thousands of leads for their partners and satisfy their audience’s appetite for continuous, on-demand content.
You’ll learn how to:
• Plan and program a webinar series, from thematic messaging and branding to templates and timelines
• Promote multiple webinars, presenters and topics across channels
• Keep driving leads with an on-demand webinar strategy
From Zero to Hero: Atlassian’s Formula for a Repeatable, Data-driven Webinar Process
There are many roads to webinar glory, some easier to travel than others. So, how do you pick the path of least resistance? Join Atlassian‘s Blane Barker, Global Webinar Program Manager, to hear how she works smarter with a focused, results-driven approach that gives her the efficiency to single-handedly runs more than 250 webinars per year.
You’ll learn how to:
• Use webinar engagement data for smarter decisions
• Best practices for global scale
• Hone the most important elements of your webinar program
Wednesday, March 13, 2019
From Awareness to Action: Workfront’s Full-Funnel, Multichannel Marketing Campaign Strategy
Webinars are more than just a single event, they are a powerful mechanism for a full-funnel marketing campaign. Join Workfront’s Marc Hansen to hear how to use webinars as a driving force for a tentpole campaign, ” Transform Your Work,” that engaged prospects and customers across every stage of the lifecycle.
You’ll learn how to:
• Attract new leads with a top-of-funnel webinar series
• Accelerate mid-funnel pipeline with webinars featuring products and case studies
• Close deals and upsell customers with hands-on demos
From Basic Training to Masterclass: CompTIA’s Approach to Virtual Learning
Virtualizing in-classroom training has more to offer than just convenience, it can supercharge the value of your audience’s learning experience by offering group interactivity, chapterization for self-paced content consumption and the ability to measure course effectiveness. Join CompTIA’s Tazneen Kasem, Director of Product Management & Instructor Network and Stephen Schneiter, Program Manager, to learn how to run impactful training programs, whether that’s increasing participation of association memberships or driving more awareness for your brand. This session is based on the industry-driven standards included in the trainer certification, CompTIA CTT+.
You’ll learn how to:
• Plan for webinar course instruction
• Deliver engaging, interactive training experiences
• Evaluate program impact
From Ad Hoc to Centralized: PTC’s Method for Creating a Webinar Center of Excellence
Webinars are an important channel in a multitouch campaign, and it’s just as important to build an infrastructure to efficiently turn that channel’s volume up or down in a turnkey way. Join PTC’s Mike Marshall, Digital Experience Optimization team for a walk-through of their centralized method for dialing up the webinars, and the leads, for hundreds of marketers worldwide.
You’ll learn how to:
• Centralize the execution and integration of webinars
• Support large marketing and sales teams worldwide
• Institute global best practices for using webinars to drive demand