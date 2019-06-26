June 26, 2019 Andrew Warren-Payne
What is scrappy marketing? Simply put it is a mindset that looks to drive results quickly by being creative and standing out from all the rest of the noise. It means setting aside the habit of thinking your marketing needs to be polished and perfect and, instead, getting into the habit of just getting it done and out there.
Changing habits can be difficult but once you’re consistently applying them to your marketing, you’ll start to reap the benefits. So how should go about putting scrappy marketing into place? Ahead of our next Insight50 webinar, here are a few points to encourage you to learn more.
Scrappy marketing drives results – fast
By letting go of the thought that every bit of marketing you do has to be done to perfection, you are able to get more out there, quickly. This means you are connecting with your audience more frequently. So, while the bigger players are spending more time and money polishing up their marketing, yours is already in front of your audience.
Scrappy marketing also gives you the advantage of learning by doing. By quickly getting campaigns out, you are able to gather the performance data and learn what works and what needs to be improved upon.
Don’t forget, being a little rough around the edges can actually work as an advantage. People love the underdog and so do businesses. It’s that lack of perfection that will make your marketing more relatable and establish a connection with your buyers.
But scrappy marketing needs team buy-in
There may be members of your team that will resist this different approach but having everyone on board is essential to its success. To get your team’s buy-in, you can create urgency by showing them the threats and opportunities and then build an alliance, not just with your marketing team but with an array of individuals at different levels of your organisation and who have different capabilities. Don’t be afraid to use data to gain support. Sometimes numbers speak louder than words.
Once you’ve got your team’s buy-in, encourage innovation and don’t let them be afraid to fail. Test quickly and learn from your mistakes just as quickly. This can help you from having big failures later on.
Scrappy marketing helps you close the loop
Part of the problem new companies have with new initiatives is that they tend to spend too much time arguing and stressing over what might be considered the minutiae of a campaign which only services to delay it going to market and receiving feedback from customers.
Scrappy marketing makes it possible to get things done quickly so it’s out there in front of your customers in no time. In turn, you receive feedback quickly so that you can start adjusting and improving where you need to for your next launch. Each time you run through a cycle, you are able to improve what you are doing but at a much quicker pace than if your team was trying to perfecting and polishing everything at once.
