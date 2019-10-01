Five Great ON24 Events You Can’t Miss in October

October 01, 2019 ON24
It’s October, which means we have a thrilling month ahead of us filled with ghoulish webinar tips, devilishly clever guides and frightfully exciting approaches to scaling your marketing program through integrated digital engagement efforts. And, oh yes, Halloween references.
Curious? Excited for some more webinar treats? Here’s what’s in store for October 2019:
Oct. 2: Webinars + Martech: How Integrated Engagement Drives Value and Scale
Find the prospect of sharing webinar data with your sales team frightening? Have no fear, Alena Larson is here. As the Senior Director of Demand Generation at Optum, Alena knows the power of integration with the ON24 Platform. Tune in on Oct. 2 to learn how you can connect your MAP and CRM systems with ON24 for fast data transfer on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT).
Oct. 8: How Should B2B Marketers Approach Optimization?
Afraid of how you approach optimization? Leery of landing page layout? Well, we have the webinar for you. Join us on Oct. 8 at 3 p.m. BST (4 p.m. CEST) for a frank talk about how marketers can drive a little bit more from their efforts with the right kind of optimization. Learn more here.
Oct. 9: 7 Secrets to Avoid A Boring Webinar
It’s the scariest thing imaginable for digital marketers: boring webinars! Fortunately, it’s easy to add some spice to your events to keep your audience on their toes. What’s in store? Tips for audience interactivity, formats that drive action and interest, gamification methods that make everyone a winner and more. Tune in on Oct. 9 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT) to learn how it’s done!
Oct. 10: Securly’s Guide to Scaling Customer Succes Through Digital Engagement
It’s time for a fall class in driving engagement. Who’s teaching? Why, Securly’s Will Patterson, Customer Success Engineer. Tune in on Oct. 10 to learn how webinars helped Will to scale his customer education and outreach and craft an educational summer series. It all goes down at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT). Register here to learn how it’s done.
Oct. 17: How To Make Events and Webinars Central to Your Demand Gen Strategy
Demand gen leaders are under a lot of pressure. Treat them to some great demand generation tips with this Oct. 17 webinar. What’s in store? Well, just a fantastic guide on how you can seamlessly make live events and webinars a central part of any go-to-market approach. It’s a crash course on real omnichannel campaigns. Tune in on Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT) to learn more.