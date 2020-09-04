Five Great ON24 Events to Look Forward to In September

September 04, 2020 Michael Mayday
Looking for some excellent webinars to attend? We’ve got five great options for you to choose from here. See what webinars ON24 has in store for you:
Digital Honeypots and Attracting New Audiences
B2B marketers are using the same channels, chasing the same metrics and executing the same tactics as everybody else. So, how can marketers find the whitespace in B2B marketing and get ahead of the next trend?
Join us for a live webinar on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11:00 a.m. PST (2 p.m. EST) to get fresh ideas for building “digital honeypots” to attract new audiences and connect with your next great lead. Featuring top B2B marketers from ON24, NetLine, Visualize ROI and MarketMuse, we’ll discuss how to:
- Produce SEO-enhanced content across your website and blog.
- Create interactive, engaging tools, such as ROI calculators, that new prospects will sign up for.
- Weaponize your own unique data to develop better content.
- Use interactive, game-ified content to learn more about your audience at first touch.
- Let’s break away from the same old and start thinking about what’s next.
Training the Teacher: How The Learning Network’s Webinar Strategy Drives Best Practices in the Classroom
The New York Times’ The Learning Network is on a mission to help educators teach by establishing and nurturing professional development in virtual environments.
How?
Tune in on Sept. 10 to discover the methods The Learning Network uses to drive digital engagement — and education — in the virtual classroom. Featuring Professional Development Managers Rachel Manley and Ross Flatt, you’ll learn how the Times approaches and nurtures its digital engagement strategy.
Tune in to discover:
- The Learning Network’s approach to remote learning.
- The NYT’s team’s “must-have” webinar features.
- Lessons you can apply in your own digital approaches.
- How the team measures success and why.
How to Create Webinars Across the Buyer’s Journey
Most webinars are used to simply generate leads, but successful marketers know that webinars are the best way to engage prospects throughout their entire buying journey.
On Sept. 16, attend “How to Create Webinars Across the Buyer’s Journey,” and learn how to replace static content offers with engaging digital experiences to drive prospects from lead to revenue.
In this interactive experience, you will learn:
- New webinar formats to engage buyers.
- How to create mid and bottom-funnel webinars.
- How to create demos that convert.
- How to use webinar triggers to find your best leads.
FastFWD: Predictable Pipeline Workshop
From ideal customers to buying committees; from messaging values to content strategy; from campaign planning to measuring results — what’s needed to build predictable pipeline directly into the DNA of your organization? What’s required to create sustainable positive experiences that in turn create long-term, loyal customers?
Join Cheri Keith (Head of Strategy at ON24) and Matt Heinz (President of Heinz Marketing) for “FastFWD: A Playbook For Building Predictable Pipeline,” on Sept. 23. Tune into this three-hour workshop to learn, discuss, interact, and work through — live — the 10 essential stages to create a predictable, profitable pipeline.
Register now for free and get access to:
- A three-hour live, interactive workshop with predictable pipeline experts Cheri and Matt.
- The Predictable Pipeline Workbook containing best practices, frameworks, and worksheets on the foundations of creating your own predictable pipeline.
- Understand how — from beginning to end — to organize your internal teams and strategy and build your very own predictable pipeline.
Spend Trends: How to Plan Your Marketing Budget for a World of Uncertain Events
One of the greatest dilemmas we face in a world of uncertain events is not just what kind of marketing we’ll do next year, but how to budget for it.
So, what are marketers doing to adapt their 2021 plans for a future where in-person marketing is still TBD?
Join us for a live webinar at 11:00 am PST (2 p.m. EST) on Thursday, Sept. 24 where marketing experts from Allocadia and ON24 will share their insights on:
- Pre-COVID benchmarks for physical and digital event spend and what’s changed.
- The channels and programs where marketers are currently investing today.
- Emerging spend trends for 2021 and breakdown of physical to digital focus
- Tips for building resilient budget models and making plans more flexible.
- Real-world examples of what companies are doing to prepare their budgets for every scenario.