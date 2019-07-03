Back to Blog Home

Coming Up On WBPS: Crafting Webinar Programming

July 03, 2019

What if your company could produce its own news channel? One with several programs covering everything from industry changes and news to best practices and subject matter expert punditry. Providing such a channel could give your audience a wealth of information to consume, cement your organization as a thought leader and drive a lot of leads to your sales team. That’s the power of serialized webinar programming.

On July 10 at 11 a.m. PDT (2 p.m. EDT), ON24’s Chief Webinerd, Mark Bornstein, will show you how to make it happen in “How to Create Engaging Webinar Programming.” During this edition of Webinar Best Practices Series, Mark will show you how to move past the typical PowerPoint-driven presentation and towards more engaging serialized webinar programs.

During this event, you’ll learn:

  • The basics of serialized webinar programs
  • How to shift form PowerPoint programming to conversation-based content
  • The elements of webinar channels and how you can build them
  • How you can apply webinars across each stage of the buying cycle

