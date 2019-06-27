June 27, 2019 ON24
When you’re a global market leader, there are a lot of people you need to connect with. For one, you need to connect with your workforce. You also need to connect with to customers, prospects, shareholders, technicians, supply chain managers and everything between. But most of all, you need trusted speakers who can confidently communicate all this time and time again.
And speaker management is one of the hardest parts of running a large webinar program.
On July 10 at 11 a.m. PT (2 p.m. ET), Jim Spilman, Associate Information Consultant at Eli Lilly & Company, will join us on The #Webinerd Channel to explain how he brings speaker management Eli Lilly’s webinars. During this event, Jim will explain the basics of presentation practice, the need for slide control, how he facilitates tech support and how he manages every type of presenter — from divas to scaredy cats and more.
If you’re getting your webinar program up and running, or if you’re trying to take your webinar program to the next level with live hosts, next Wednesday’s webinar event is the one for you. But you don’t have to wait until July 10 to learn some great speaker management tips. Check out these blogs below to get a head start on better webinar presentations: